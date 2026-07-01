From office wear to weddings: How to pick the perfect gemstone jewellery for every occasion

The right gemstone can do more than complete an outfit—it can set the tone for the entire look. Choosing a gemstone based on the occasion can help strike the perfect balance between style and appropriateness. Whether you're dressing for a day at the office, a casual brunch, a formal event or a festive soirée, Rhea Poddar Loyalka, creative director at Deshya by Ma Passion, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, shared how to pick gemstones that complement the moment and elevate your overall look.

How to pick the perfect gemstone jewellery for every occasion. (Deshya by Ma Passion)

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Diamond

Undoubtedly, a diamond is a classic choice for everyday style. It shines without noise, and by all means, it’s a person’s best friend. Rhea highlights that diamond studs, a pendant, or a bracelet can, without trying too hard, complete a look. You can style it for work and festive occasions effortlessly.

Pearl

Pearls have a softer, calmer charm. “Pearls add the kind of grace that feels professional during the day, and bougie by night,” said Rhea. From a single-strand necklace to drop earrings, their beauty graces almost all people alike. You can choose it to create a retro look for day functions or even for casual events.

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Sapphire rings, earrings or pendants can give any 9-5 attire a confident edge.

Sapphire

{{^usCountry}} Sapphire is another all-purpose wear gemstone. Its deep blue hue adds richness without overpowering, as if bringing with it its own special place to shine. “Sapphire rings, earrings or pendants can give any 9-5 attire a confident edge, while also magnificently complementing evening dresses,” suggests Rhea. Emerald {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sapphire is another all-purpose wear gemstone. Its deep blue hue adds richness without overpowering, as if bringing with it its own special place to shine. “Sapphire rings, earrings or pendants can give any 9-5 attire a confident edge, while also magnificently complementing evening dresses,” suggests Rhea. Emerald {{/usCountry}}

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Emeralds bring a fresh touch. They’re ideal for those who want a pop of colour that feels easy on the eyes. They brighten a neutral outfit, and really complement the grandeur of a heavier one. You can pair an emerald necklace or earrings with a simple cotton saree for timeless elegance.

Ruby is for those who are subtle, not loud; whose presence is felt, not announced.

Ruby

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Ruby is for those who are subtle, not loud; whose presence is felt, not announced. A ruby ring or a pendant can beautify almost any outfit, laidback or impactful. You can choose a ruby ring to stand out in your look.

Amethyst

Amethyst is another wonderful gem for those who like something unique. Its violet to deep purple colour feels distinctly elegant. Amethyst pieces can be styled with professional clothes or with heavier outfits for a put together appearance.

Rhea highlights that today’s modern woman is bold, confident and unapologetically herself and deserves to adorn herself in gems that have as much personality as she brings to the rooms she walks in. “These six gemstones prove that jewellery shouldn’t be distinguished for occasions, be it formal or breezy. Rarity, glamour and ease can go hand-in-hand. Intentionally chosen gems make smart additions to any collection and go effortlessly from dawn to dusk,” added Rhea.