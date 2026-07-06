From shirts to kurtas: These 5 wardrobe essentials will carry you through the monsoon season

Monsoon fashion is entirely different from summer or any other season's picks. It is required to be careful with picking the outfits that not only makes you feel comfortable but also ensures effortless fashion. Whether you are a working professional or a student who has to commute for work, or a business owner, here are a few pieces you need to ensure perfect monsoon styling. These pieces will not just ensure quick fashion but also save you from spoiling your look that comes with the monsoon.

These 5 wardrobe essentials will carry you through the monsoon season. (Unsplash)

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1. Relaxed denim

Having a pair of relaxed denim has become a cornerstone of the modern wardrobe, offering comfort, versatility and effortless style. They are easy to dress up or down, and remain a dependable staple for navigating everything from weekday commutes to weekend plans. You can pair it with a shirt, crop top, kurti, or even your favourite top for everyday looks.

2. The shirt

A shirt is another staple piece that can add a flavour to your wardrobe. A classic button-down shirt is one of the most adaptable pieces in any wardrobe. Lightweight enough for humid days and polished enough for work, it seamlessly transitions across occasions. You can pair it with trousers, denim, a skirt, or even layer it on dresses for a stylish look. You can add a belt on shirt for a more professional and classic look.

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There is no more comfortable thing than a T-shirt in the closet.

3. The everyday T-shirt

{{^usCountry}} There is no more comfortable thing than a T-shirt in the closet. The foundation of every capsule wardrobe, a well-made tee offers endless styling possibilities. Whether layered under shirts and jackets or worn on its own, it remains an everyday essential throughout the season. You can simply pair it with denim or trousers for a casual look. 4. Utility-inspired bottoms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no more comfortable thing than a T-shirt in the closet. The foundation of every capsule wardrobe, a well-made tee offers endless styling possibilities. Whether layered under shirts and jackets or worn on its own, it remains an everyday essential throughout the season. You can simply pair it with denim or trousers for a casual look. 4. Utility-inspired bottoms {{/usCountry}}

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While denims are staples, having something that ensures utility dressing continues to gain traction as consumers prioritise functionality without compromising on style. Relaxed trousers and cargo-inspired silhouettes bring ease and versatility to everyday wardrobes. They can be easily paired with T-shirts, crop tops, shirts, and even a kurti for an easy and effortless commute during the monsoon.

Relaxed trousers and cargo-inspired silhouettes bring ease and versatility to everyday wardrobes.

5. Lightweight layers

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Monsoon brings relief from harsh summer weather but also brings unpredictable conditions and health struggles. Unpredictable weather calls for versatile layering pieces that can be easily added or removed throughout the day. Lightweight jackets and overshirts offer practicality while elevating everyday looks. You can layer the jacket on a T-shirt, crop top, and dress for a more professional look.