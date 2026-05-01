From sneakers to diamonds: Suryakumar Yadav shares his off-field fashion secrets
Suryakumar Yadav is not only known for his smashing sixes but his off-field style also. In this HT Shop Now interview, he shares some of his fashion secrets.
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Suryakumar Yadav, aka SKY, is not only loved for his performance on the cricket field but also for his style off the field. For him, cricket and style are not two different things. Known for his fearless batting and calm confidence, Surya brings the same approach to his personal fashion as well. He likes to keep it relaxed, yet expressive.
Whether it’s a simple T-shirt and joggers or adding a subtle accessory like a watch or a diamond pendant, he believes in keeping things balanced. He reflects on how certain accessories can hold emotional value, reminding him of his journey and hard work. From travel essentials to grooming tips for fans, his take on style is easy to follow—simple choices, thoughtful additions, and confidence in your own personality.
In a candid interview with HT Shop Now, Suryakumar Yadav, who has recently partnered with De Beers, shares a glimpse into his life beyond the cricket field, and how his style has evolved with his game.
Q: How would you describe your personal fashion style off the field?
Surya Kumar Yadav: I would describe my style as relaxed but expressive. I like keeping things comfortable, but I also enjoy adding elements that reflect my personality, whether it’s through colours, layering, or accessories. Over time, I’ve started appreciating pieces that are timeless and meaningful rather than just trend-driven. That’s where something like a natural diamond stands out for me as it’s effortless, real, and never goes out of style.
Q: What’s your go-to outfit when you're not playing cricket?
Surya Kumar Yadav: When I’m off the field, I usually keep it simple with sneakers, well-fitted denims or joggers, and a clean T-shirt or hoodie. I believe even the simplest outfits can stand out if styled right. I like adding one refined element, like a watch or a subtle natural diamond accessory, to elevate the overall look. Just keeping things balanced and sharp.
1. U.S. POLO ASSN. Denim Co. Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt
Q: What are your must-have fashion essentials in your suitcase?{{/usCountry}}
Q: What are your must-have fashion essentials in your suitcase?{{/usCountry}}
Surya Kumar Yadav: I always travel with a few pairs of sneakers because they can completely change a look. Sunglasses are also essential for me. I like carrying accessories also when travelling to complement any look.{{/usCountry}}
Surya Kumar Yadav: I always travel with a few pairs of sneakers because they can completely change a look. Sunglasses are also essential for me. I like carrying accessories also when travelling to complement any look.{{/usCountry}}
Q: Any grooming advice for young fans who look up to you?
Surya Kumar Yadav: I think the new generation has its own way of doing things. I would just say that the right accessories can really elevate your overall look.
Q: Any accessories you never leave home without?
Surya Kumar Yadav: A good watch is something I almost always wear. Sunglasses are another essential, especially when travelling. Lately, I have also been enjoying adding subtle natural diamond pieces like the pendant I have been wearing. It is not loud and looks very refined.
Q: De Beers gifted you this pendant and chain crafted from natural diamonds. What does it mean to you?
Surya Kumar Yadav: Honestly, the first time I wore it, I was struck by how nice it looked. It wasn't loud or overpowering, just sat right and felt like it belonged. Over time, it's started to carry a deeper meaning for me. It's a reminder of the journey, the grind, and the moments that shaped me. A natural diamond doesn't need to announce itself, and I think that's a quality I relate to personally.
3. Fossil Analog White Dial Men's Watch
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