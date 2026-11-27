Celebrating honourees from cinema, sports, fashion and culinary arts, the GQ India Men of the Year 2026 event was held in Mumbai on November 26. The star-studded evening saw celebrities from across industries put their best fashion foot forward. From Soha Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon to Pankaj Tripathi and Karan Johar, here's a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities who turned heads on the GQ red carpet.

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Soha Ali Khan

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Soha Ali Khan was spotted in a black body-hugging sequin black dress paired with a diamond necklace and ring. She kept her hair tied in a loose bun with a few hair strands framing the face. Her makeup looks dewy and perfectly complements her ensemble.

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Kriti Sanon

{{^usCountry}} Named Multi-Hyphenate of the Year by GQ India, the actor wore a cropped jacket, white skirt, barrel pants, and pumps. The highlight of her look was a 24k-gold plated, handcrafted vertebral neckpiece that was worth ₹1,85,167. Her look is from the label Misho Designs’ Ready-To-Wear collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Named Multi-Hyphenate of the Year by GQ India, the actor wore a cropped jacket, white skirt, barrel pants, and pumps. The highlight of her look was a 24k-gold plated, handcrafted vertebral neckpiece that was worth ₹1,85,167. Her look is from the label Misho Designs’ Ready-To-Wear collection. {{/usCountry}}

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Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi graced the glamorous GQ event in a multi-colour one piece dress. The dress features prints and patterns in different shades adding a playful touch to her outfit. She kept her look minimal with no jewellery and high silver pumps.

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Mouni Roy

Actor Mouni Roy turned heads at the GQ event in a shimmering silver bodycon dress. She exuded glamour in the striking ensemble, keeping her makeup and accessories minimal to let the outfit take centre stage.

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Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi graced the event in a glamorous black floor-length gown that features a golden bodice on the above and black flowy slit skirt in the bottom. The actor paired the look with dangler earrings, heels, and watch.

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Karan Johar

Karan Johar nailed the red carpet in a dramatic all-black Schiaparelli tailcoat cape and asymmetrical tuxedo-style coat with satin lapels, paired with a matching black shirt, wide-leg trousers, and glossy black boots.

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Huma Qureshi

Actor Huma Qureshi was spotted in a black bodycon off-shoulder gown that made her look extremely glamorous at the event. She complemented her look with a statement diamond necklace and matching earrings.