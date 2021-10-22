Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gabriella Demetriades, in a 45K sweater dress, is fall ready

Gabriella Demetriades, in a 45K sweater dress, is fall ready(Instagram/@gabriellademetriades)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:16 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Gabriella Demetriades is an absolute fashionista. Gabriella keeps sharing snippets of her fashionable diaries on her Instagram profile to treat her Instagram family to offbeat fashion. When it comes to fashion, Gabriella always manages to put her sartorial foot forward.

Gabriella is already gearing up for winter and while at it, she is setting standards of winter fashion a lot higher for us to conquer. With the fall season here, Gabriella has been sharing a slew of looks from her well-dressed diaries, and fashion lovers are always in ready to take down notes.

On Thursday, Gabriella put fashion police on immediate alert with a fresh set of her pictures, in yet another new look. For this fashion photoshoot, Gabriella chose to go ivory white in a sweater dress. In the pictures, Gabriella can be seen posing in her usual sass while adorning a stunning winter outfit.

The oversized knitwear came with a turtle neck and full sleeves. What stole the show was the woollen frill details at the shoulders which gave the pictures of Gabriella a more winter look. In one of the pictures, Gabriella can be seen posing with her long tresses open in messy curls. In another picture, she posed in an indoor setup, fall ready. Take a look:

The sweater dress is attributed to the designer house Revolve. The designer house is famously known for their Western collections of women's attires. The sweater dress is priced at 45,032 in the designer house’s official website. Take a look:

The sweater dress is priced at ₹45,032 in the designer house’s official website. (https://www.revolve.com/)

Gabriella accessorised her look for the fashion photoshoot with an ochre leather sling bag. The bag is attributed to the designer house Loewe, who are best known for their detailed work on leather. She also added a pair of knee-high grey boots from the house of designer Isabel Marant.

In a minimal makeup look – drawn eyebrows, nude eyeshadow and a shade of maroon lipstick – Gabriella set winter goals higher for us.

