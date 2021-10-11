Gabriella Demetriades announces ‘waistcoat season’ in a Western ensemble

Gabriella Demetriades is an absolute fashionista. Be it traditional attires or casual Western ones, Gabriella knows how to rock any attire. Her Instagram profile is filled with plethora of her fashionable attires and we are always learning a thing or two from one, one post at a time.

Gabriella keeps stunning her Instagram family with snippets from her fashion photoshoots, and each of them is a fashion statement in itself. Gabriella knows how to put her sartorial foot forward, with every attire, and we can’t help but drool.

She drove our Monday blues away with a stunning ensemble, yet again. On Monday, Gabriella shared a fresh set of pictures of herself and we are scurrying to take down notes on how to blend Western formal and casual trends.

For the recent photoshoot, Gabriella played muse to the designer house Revolve and chose a stunning ensemble. The designer house is known for their offbeat designs and collections of Western casual attires.

Gabriella announced that the waistcoat is in and the season to adorn them is here. As the winter sets in, Gabriella set the fashion standards higher with a fresh attire. In the pictures, Gabriella can be seen adorning a cream white linen waistcoat and a pair of blue denims. Take a look:

In no time, her Instagram family flooded her post with comments and likes and agreed with her that the waistcoat season is indeed in. The midriff-baring waistcoat hugged her body perfectly and showed off her curves.

Gabriella opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. She left her long wavy tresses in soft curls around her shoulder and sported a casual look. In brown eyeshadow, dark maroon lipstick, drawn eyebrows and a contoured face, Gabriella aced the Western look to its perfection.

Taking notes from Gabriella on how to be winter ready in a sassy waistcoat and a classic pair of denims. Also, drooling at her.

