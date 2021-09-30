Gabriella Demetriades, sea and sun: A match made for vacay heaven

Gabriella Demetriades takes no vacation from making her Instagram family drool on her gorgeous pictures. The model is currently on a spree of posting pictures of herself in envy-inducing beaches and we already can’t have enough of it. Gabriella has flown off to a picturesque location whose name she has not revealed as yet. While the eye-soothing backdrop has our heart, we also can’t help but become a fan of her beach fashion.

When it comes to wearing appropriately for the occasion, Gabriella knows it best. On Thursday, she dropped multiple snippets of herself in the blue sea and made her Instagram fans swoon. For a day out with the sun and the sea, Gabriella chose a white bralette and paired it with white and blue shorts, to match the colour of the sea.

She threw in more sass to her beach outfit with an oversized white shrug from the house of Revolve. The designer house is famous for making fashionable Western outfits. Gabriella posed in the sea and beside a huge rock in her mesmerizing attire.

Check out her pictures here:

In one of the pictures, she can be seen looking away from the camera as the sea waves splash at her feet. In another picture, she shared a close-up of her face. She added mini silver earrings and tinted shades to complete her look of the day. In beach wavy tresses left open, she looks just too good.

Gabriella keeps sharing pictures from her vacay on her Instagram profile. Here’s a picture of Gabriella showing off her curves in a black bikini, while being busy with the sea.

A few days back, Gabriella matched her background in this white long dress from Ganni. She added the necessary splash of colours to her look with an ochre sling bag from Loewe.

These beach pictures of Gabriella are making us miss travelling, all the while driving our mid-week blues away.

