Gabriella Demetriades is living the “island life” in white

Gabriella Demetriades' beach fashion is always on point – we are already aware of that. But she recently took off to an island and her outfits for a day out with the sun and the sea will make you drool. Gabriella has already proved her impeccable fashion sense and her love for offbeat outfits, but the fresh post right out of her Instagram is making us scurry to take notes.

On Tuesday, Gabriella gave her Instagram family a sneak peek of her island adventures and they look right out of her well-dressed diaries. In the pictures, Gabriella can be seen dressed in a long white dress as she posed beside a local house with soft blue window panes.

The colour coordination makes the pictures look more soothing. Dressed in Ganni’s ensemble, she accessorised her look for the day with an ochre sling bag from the house of Loewe. “Island life,” she captioned her pictures.

The white dress perfectly shows off her curves and her midriff. Perforated with intricate details on the puffed sleeves, it makes Gabriella look as elegant as ever. She threw in tinted shades and a white bracelet and was ready to make her fans stop and stare at her outfit.

This is the picture we are talking about:

For the pictures, Gabriella let her wavy tresses loose and parted in one side, as she wore the sun as the only make-up on her face. She wore beach-friendly cream white slippers with her outfit.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen looking away from the camera, while for another picture, she posed with her hands in her pockets. Gabriella is chilling like a diva in the island and the post is evidence of the same.

Gabriella’s beach looks always manage to swoon us. But in this outfit, she makes white look so good.

