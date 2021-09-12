Gauahar Khan in sleeveless blouse and lehenga is the most stunning bridesmaid ever

Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan arrived in Delhi recently to attend her best friend's wedding festivities. Today, the actor shared several pictures from one of the events with her followers on Instagram. The new images have been doing rounds on the internet and are giving us bridesmaid goals. We are taking style notes for our best friend's wedding.

Gauahar chose a beauteous embroidered pink and purple lehenga set for her friend's wedding ceremony and turned into the most beautiful bridesmaid ever. She shared the pictures with the caption, "Wedding time : Fave time." And we agree because weddings mean dressing up in stunning ethnic outfits.

Gauahar's multi-coloured lehenga is from the shelves of the clothing label Siddhartha Bansal, and her jewels are from Bishan Singh Jasbir Singh Jewellers and Anmol Jewellers. Her ethnic look was styled by Devki B.

Gauahar's lehenga set featured a pink sleeveless blouse adorned with multi-colour embroidery in green, purple, and yellow shades and mirror work. It came with a round neckline and a cropped hemline that flaunted the actor's toned midriff.

Gauahar wore the embroidered blouse with multi-coloured floral print lehenga adorned with sequinned work on the hemline. The skirt came replete with intricate embroidery in pink, purple, yellow, and white shades.

The actor added another layer of drama to her charming ethnic look with a contrasting mustard organza dupatta embellished with sequins and scalloped borders. A simple choker necklace, matching earrings, rings and heavy kadhas rounded off Gauahar's accessories.

Gauahar left her curly tresses open in a middle parting, with braids on both sides forming a crown and adding dreamy charm to the ethnic look. Glowing skin, blushed cheeks, metallic gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, pink lip shade, and on-fleek eyebrows rounded off her glam.

What do you think of Gauahar's lehenga?

