Gauahar Khan pairs chic outfit with a 81k bag for honeymoon with Zaid Darbar in Moscow

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took off to Moscow, the capital of Russia, to enjoy their honeymoon. The couple shared several romantic pictures from their holiday on Instagram today.

Gauahar Khan, known for her elegance and suave style choices, hit the Moscow streets in her best attire. She posed with Zaid in front of the St Basil's Cathedral. It is situated in the Red Square of Moscow. In one of the pictures, she kissed her husband lovingly and gave us couple goals.

She wore a holiday-appropriate attire for the romantic and fun clicks. She captioned her post, "Love In Moscow! @zaid_darbar #Alhamdulillah #Husband #Honeymoon #Russia #Musafir #Gaza."

For her honeymoon shoot in Moscow, Gauahar wore a ribbed bodysuit in yellow colour. The textured top featured a wide U neckline and deep backless detailing.

Gauahar teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted denim pants. The dark blue denims featured flared hemline and hugged her legs.

Gauahar also carried a Gucci over-the-body bag with her holiday attire. If you are wondering about her bag, we have all the details for you. She had a beige GG Marmont small shoulder bag with a quilted diagonal matelassé technique and trimmed with black leather. The bag is worth ₹81,970 (USD 1,100).

The GG Marmont small shoulder bag.(gucci.com)

Gauahar accessorised her casual honeymoon look with diamond ear studs and wide frame sunglasses. She rounded it all off with black lace-up sneakers and kept the vibe minimal and chic.

As for Zaid, he complemented his wife in an all-beige outfit. He wore an oversized crewneck jumper with baggy joggers and nailed the street style fashion. He completed the look with black-and-white shoes that had beige accents and Lennon-style sunglasses.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Tandav. The series also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sarah-Jane Dias. It was directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

