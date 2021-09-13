Gauahar Khan in yellow sharara shows how to dress for best friend's haldi, see pics

Wedding season is upon us, and if you too are looking for inspiration to ramp up your wardrobe, Gauahar Khan's latest looks for her friend's wedding in Delhi will serve the purpose. The actor left us all swooning with the glorious ensembles she wore for tying the knot with Zaid Darbar. However, her recent look in a yellow embroidered sharara proves she knows how to look like the perfect bridesmaid too.

Gauahar is in Delhi with her husband, Zaid Darbar, to attend her friend's wedding celebrations. The star has been sharing several photos and videos, giving glimpses of all the fun. She shared another look that she donned for the Haldi ceremony, and it is nothing but perfection.

Gauahar chose a bright yellow sharara set for the ceremony. The ethnic look is from the shelves of the clothing label Simar Dugal, and her jewels are by Ambrus Jewels. She was styled by Devki B.

Take a look at the photos:

Looking as graceful as ever, Gauahar slipped into a heavily embroidered sharara set for the Haldi rasam. Her ensemble featured a long kurta adorned with gold thread, zari and gota work. The heavy floral embroidery added a feminine grace to the ethnic attire.

Gauahar teamed the kurta with a matching sharara in a bright yellow shade. The heavy ghera, gota borders and floral embroidery on the pants looked elegant. A heavy embroidered yellow dupatta, draped on the shoulders, decorated with similar embellishments and floral tassels completed the outfit.

Gauahar Khan attends her friend's wedding in Delhi.

The 35-year-old actor accessorised her ensemble with a vintage emerald beaded necklace with a gold centrepiece and matching earrings. She tied her locks in a low ponytail, and for glam, she chose blushed cheeks, berry-toned lip shade, and glowing skin.

Earlier, Gauahar had shared another beauteous look from the wedding for which she wore a multi-coloured floral lehenga set teamed with a contrasting mustard organza dupatta. Her dreamy look made for a perfect look for your best friend's wedding.

