Gauahar Khan reminisces about 'Musafir' days amid lockdown with 83k Gucci bag

With the coronavirus pandemic raging in India, increasing cases and lockdowns and curfews being imposed all over, everyone's travel plans have come to a screaming halt. And actor, host and model Gauahar Khan is one such individual who can't help but reminisce about the good old days as lockdown starts to be imposed in cities across India. The uber stylish Gauahar took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures of herself posing in a jet bridge seemingly before boarding a flight, wearing a black crop top, black Puma joggers and a stunning Gucci sling bag. She captioned the image, "Aaj se lockdown 2021 .... socha travel days yaad kar loon .... .. guess which Indian city was my very first destination via airplane when I was 17 yrs old . Correct answer will get a reply .. .(sic)". She hash tagged the image with Musafir. According to reports, the Gucci monogram crossbody sling is estimated to cost around ₹82,500.

Previously the former Bigg Boss contestant shared a picture of herself looking absolutely radiant in a simple lime green kurta, salwar and dupatta with light gota work on it. Sharing wishes for Ramadan with her fans, Gauahar wrote, "May the month of Ramadan bring joy , prosperity, health n mercy upon all ! Ameen . Pls refrain from judging people n concentrate on ur ibaadat instead . May Allah give peace to the parts of the world where there is turmoil , may the weak be strengthened, may the hungry get food , may the oppressed get freedom , may the good always prevail. Ameen."

She went on to thank the unknown designer who had gifted the lovely ensemble to Gauahar during an exhibition, writing, "Also this dress was gifted to me by someone in an exhibition a long time ago , it doesn’t have a name on it , but I’m so grateful for it . Thank you."