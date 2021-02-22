IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse
Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
fashion

Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse

  • Tandav actor Gauahar Khan recently hosted a live event in Kanpur and satisfied sartorial sensibilities in a wine-coloured block-printed lehenga and grey high neck blouse and we are totally in love with this cross-cultural silhouette
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:12 PM IST

The Covid-19 lockdown in the last year saw a major domination of comfortable clothing in our closets as we worked, played and partied inside our homes only and as event hopping picks up this year, our fashion choices remain the same. Tandav actor Gauahar Khan recently hosted a live event in Kanpur and satisfied sartorial sensibilities in ravishing ethnic wear and we are totally in love with her cross-cultural silhouette.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar had shared some pictures of her glamorous look for the event and we can’t help but bookmark it for the next ethnic outing. The pictures featured the diva in a grey-coloured power shoulder high neck blouse teamed with a contrasting wine-coloured block-printed lehenga.

The full-sleeves blouse had a sharp, risque cut while the lehenga was soft and alluring which catered well to the shift in the fashion industry towards comfort clothing. The lehenga also sported seven different motifs, highlighted with handwork.

The lehenga-blouse set was made of silk viscose and organza fabric and the grey blouse sported hand embroidery in golden thread. Pinning back her mid-parted tresses into side twirls hairstyle, Gauahar accessorised her look with finger rings, a pair of contemporary chandbali studded immaculately with uncut diamonds from Tyaani Fine Jewellery.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Gauahar amplified the glam quotient with rosy blush and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and mascara-clad eyelashes. She captioned the pictures, “Alhamdulillah for live events to have resumed .. (sic).”

The lehenga blouse set came with a grey organza embroidered dupatta and is credited to Neoteric Swank collection of Indian fashion label Neha & Tarun that boasts of block prints, minimalistic handwork, cross-culture silhouettes and blending handlooms. The ethnic wear originally costs 48,500 on their designer website.

Gauahar Khans lehenga blouse set from Neoteric Swank collection of Indian fashion label Neha &amp; Tarun(nehatarun.com)
Gauahar Khans lehenga blouse set from Neoteric Swank collection of Indian fashion label Neha & Tarun(nehatarun.com)

Gauahar Khan was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Devki Bhatt. Needless to say, the actor aced finesse, sophistication and an undeniable edge in the outfit and we can’t wait to recreate the gorgeous look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauahar khan
Close
Actor Dia Mirza had a policy of no waste by recycling all the material used for her wedding.
Actor Dia Mirza had a policy of no waste by recycling all the material used for her wedding.
fashion

Give weddings an eco-friendly touch

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Sustainable and plastic-free was the brief for actor Dia Mirza’s wedding, which took place recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:13 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra lays perfect example of how to be your own sunshine as she dolls up to shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4 in a 31,500 yellow bold shoulder gown by Neetu Rohra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit(Instagram/bipashabasu)
Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit(Instagram/bipashabasu)
fashion

Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu paints the Internet multicolour with love as she enjoys an exotic getaway in the Maldives with Karan Singh Grover, shares pictures in bright pastel print swimsuit and matching shrug
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar on casual day out with family(Instagram/nehakakkar)
Neha Kakkar on casual day out with family(Instagram/nehakakkar)
fashion

Neha Kakkar's summer dress worth 999 is perfect for a casual day out

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • For an outing with her siblings, Neha Kakkar donned an extremely comfy and chic floral print dress. She teamed it with a cross-body sling bag and matching sneakers. Her outfit is perfect for the summer season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor in all-pink look(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor in all-pink look(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor shows how to mix athleisure with femininity in all-pink cargos

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:23 AM IST
  • For an impromptu photo shoot, Shanaya Kapoor opted to wear an all-pink cargo hoodie and sweat pants worth 20k and show us the right way to mix athleisure with chic vibes. We are taking notes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree(Instagram/radhikamadan)
Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree(Instagram/radhikamadan)
fashion

Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:12 PM IST
  • Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan sets the Internet on fire with her hotness quotient in Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin saree at Dadasahab Phalke Awards | Check stunning pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi looks stunning in saree(Instagram/ norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi looks stunning in saree(Instagram/ norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi is the epitome of royalty in green saree at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi walked the red carpet at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2021 in a beautiful sage green saree and made our jaws touch the floor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza at her mehendi ceremony(Instagram/theiatekchandaney)
Dia Mirza at her mehendi ceremony(Instagram/theiatekchandaney)
fashion

Dia Mirza wore a yellow classic suit for her mehendi, brides-to-be take note

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Pictures from Dia Mirza's mehendi function recently landed on the internet and went viral. The actor looked breathtaking in her classic yellow suit which she teamed with floral jewellery for the function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This DIY pack is Mira Rajput's beauty secret for ‘brighter and refreshed skin'(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
This DIY pack is Mira Rajput's beauty secret for ‘brighter and refreshed skin'(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
fashion

This DIY pack is Mira Rajput's beauty secret for ‘brighter and refreshed skin'

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • Mira Rajput Kapoor is back from her best friend’s wedding and after all those ‘late nights, less sleep, dal makhani and lots of dancing’, this is the DIY organic face pack that she opts for her skincare and credits for her ‘quick fix glow’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani in black lehenga(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
Kiara Advani in black lehenga(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
fashion

Kiara Advani made our hearts skip a beat in 2 lakh black sequined lehenga

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • For a recent event, the Kabir Singh actor, Kiara Advani stepped on the red carpet wearing a black sequined lehenga-choli sans dupatta and looked absolutely breathtaking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana(Instagram)
Himanshi Khurana(Instagram)
fashion

Surma Bole: Himanshi Khurana channels Arab princess vibes in latest song

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:36 PM IST
We all know her as the sultry, green eyed contestant from Bigg Boss, and now Himanshi Khurana is making waves with her latest song, Surma Bole, which was released on YouTube by the makers on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kourtney Kardashian(Instagram)
Kourtney Kardashian(Instagram)
fashion

After Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian shares own lingerie picture

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Kourtney Kardashian may be a little salty that she didn't get an invite to the recent viral photoshoot of her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, but her recent photo is proof she should have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models present creations by designer Polina Veller during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko(REUTERS)
Models present creations by designer Polina Veller during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko(REUTERS)
fashion

Photos: Ukrainian Fashion Week goes 'phygital' for its February showcase

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:08 PM IST
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has compelled the Ukrainian Fashion Week to go digital this year and for the first time in it’s 23-year history, the event will be available for everyone to watch. The Ukrainian Fashion Week is a biannual event, of which the February edition usually showcases the fall-winter collection. This year, keeping in line with the abnormalities of the pandemic, the event will showcase innovation designs under the ‘No Season 2021’ title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani(Instagram)
Disha Patani(Instagram)
fashion

Disha Patani turns on the oomph in bodycon gown with thigh high slit, SEE PICS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Disha Patani took to her Instagram to share pictures in the sultry number by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, giving herself credit for doing her own stunning make-up and big hair to complete the look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjana Sanghi redefines safari-chic in military green crop jacket and trousers(Instagram/sanjanasanghi96)
Sanjana Sanghi redefines safari-chic in military green crop jacket and trousers(Instagram/sanjanasanghi96)
fashion

Sanjana Sanghi redefines safari-chic in military green crop jacket and trousers

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • Sanjana Sanghi slays military green pallette while looking chic as ever in crop jacket and trousers by Shantanu And Nikhil as she wraps up another schedule of ‘Om: The Battle Within’ on a fashion high note
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP