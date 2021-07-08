Gauahar Khan’s uber-chic loungewear look in tie-dye co-ord set is fashion goals

We can’t help but yearn for a similar romantic getaway as we scroll through Gauahar Khan and her hubby Zaid Darbar’s flood of pictures from their current Moscow trip and if the beautiful architectural landscapes were not enough, the Bollywood star’s fashionable lewks surely have us hooked. In a recent boomerang, Gauahar flaunted washboard abs as she pouted in a stylish blue and white crop top and loungewear and we are in love with the celeb-approved holiday trend.

Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants. With lockdown still being reinforced in several places, the loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

Tapping into the trendy loungewear style amid Covid-19 lockdown as comfort wear and workout wear have a moment in the fashion world, Gauahar was seen serving an uber-chic lewk in a half sleeves blue and white tie-dye crop top and teamed it with a pair of high-waist similar hued PJs. Accessorising her look with a blue and white tie-dye hairband, Gauahar pulled back her silky tresses into a ponytail hairstyle to ace the comfy look.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Gauahar amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Pouting for the camera, Gauahar clicked a selfie boomerang in the mirror and shared it on her social media handle which set the fashion police gushing.

The blue and white tie-dye co-ord set is credited to Indian fashion designer Seerat Arora’s clothing label, Vintage Siesta that boasts of elegant, glamorous and supremely comfortable nightwear and loungewear. It is originally priced at ₹2,499.

Gauahar Khan's tie and dye co-ords set from Vintage Siesta (Instagram/thevintagesiestacloset)

Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed us into the confines of our homes and work-from-home became a lifestyle from 2020, loungewear became the lockdown fashion and even the post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans. Serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic in the fashion world is the new trend among fashionistas which takes our love to laze around in PJs to next level and has us hooked with a strong desire to not leave the warm soft bed but in a cosy, fashionable, classy and well groomed way.

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter