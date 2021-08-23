Gauri Khan serves a boss lady look in monotone pantsuit for a shoot, Farah Khan reacts

Film producer, India's leading design magnate and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's sartorial sense is a mix of elegance and modern aesthetics. Gauri recently featured in a photoshoot for a luxury lifestyle brand, Arnaya, and painted a beautiful image in a co-ord monotone attire. Her look in the chic fit proves that monotone style will never go out of style, and we agree.

Gauri Khan's stylist Ami Patel shared the pictures of the film producer on her Instagram account. She wore a lemon yellow co-ord pantsuit set from the shelves of the clothing brand, Dries Van Noten.

Gauri served boss lady vibes in the monotone pantsuit, and her look garnered praises from celebrities like Farah Khan Kunder, Sikandar Kher, Sandeep Khosla and more. Read on to know more details of her outfit and how she styled it.

For the photoshoot, Gauri wore a strappy bright yellow tank top featuring a scooped neckline. She teamed the bodycon blouse with a sleeveless tailored blazer in a lemon yellow shade, with defined puffed shoulders and front pockets. She completed the look with high waisted pants.

Gauri accessorised the monotone ensemble with a statement gold ring. She left her tousled locks open in a side parting and styled them in waves. She chose smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, nude brown lip shade, defined eyebrows, and blushed cheeks for her glam.

After Gauri's pictures were posted online, they instantly went viral and garnered praise from many celebrities. See some of the comments:



Monotone dressing is currently a favourite fashion statement of many Bollywood celebrities. Wearing the same colours from head to toe lengthens the frame and also promises an effortlessly put-together look. It also gets a perfect ten from the fashion police.

So, next time you are heading out for work or attending a late-night drink session with your girlfriends, this is the style statement you should definitely have in your wardrobe.

