Gauri Khan looks sensuous in Falguni Shane Peacock’s boho-chic one-shoulder maxi

Mixing fantasy with reality, film producer and India’s leading design magnate and aesthete Gauri Khan cut a sensuous silhouette as she slew Falguni Shane Peacock’s boho-chic one-shoulder maxi for a photoshoot. Treating fashionistas to a throwback sartorial picture from the cover shoot for the brand’s March issue, Gauri made us fall in love with her crepe maxi dress that raises the oomph factor this summer with its sultry one-shoulder look.

Taking to her social media handle, the quintessential interior designer shared a picture featuring her in the printed multi-coloured long dress. Seated on a white bench in a garden setting, Gauri exuded sartorial charms donning the green-base maxi which sported multi-coloured floral prints all over along with dark green leafy and peacock motifs.

Giving a perfect hot twist, the ensemble’s neckline was bow-tied on one arm giving it a diagonal look that was enough to raised the temperature this summer. Leaning on the bench’s arm, Gauri struck an elegant pose and fans were on frenzy.

Accessoring her look with a pair of large hoop earrings and a statement bracelet from FSP Jewellery, Gauri completed her attire with a pair of black heels. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, the diva wore a dab of nude lipstick and amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, smokey-eye makeup and filled-in eyebrows.

The maxi dress is credited to Indian luxury brand Falguni Shane Peacock that boasts of signature use of features, sequence and prints to create unique and unusual designs with juxtaposition between fragility and strength, tradition and modernity and fluidity and severity. The one-shoulder maxi originally costs ₹19,799 on their designer website.

Gauri Khan's maxi dress from Falguni Shane Peacock(falgunishanepeacock.com)

With the lockdown lifted in several states, the party spirit is back and if there is one stand-out outfit you need, it has to be one-shoulder dresses. Gauri’s latest maxi look is all the fashion inspiration we need to add the sultry number to our summer wardrobe and slay at the next brunch or lunch date.

Finding the perfect balance between modest and sultry, one-shoulder dresses are the new summer closet must-have while the off-the-shoulder trend becomes passé. To keep it chic, the dresses with a dangling bow or a one-arm twist rock an elegant aesthetic along with a sensuous silhouette.

