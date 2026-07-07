Inside Gauri Spratt’s romantic look for intimate wedding with Aamir Khan: Sabyasachi lehenga to bohemian bridal braid
Watch Aamir Khan’s wife, Gauri Spratt, pose, twirl and laugh in an unseen wedding video – proof that a happy, comfortable bride is the most beautiful one.
Following her intimate wedding ceremony with actor Aamir Khan at his home on July 5, hair and make-up artist Krystal George on July 6 shared a '360-degree' video of Gauri Spratt's bridal aesthetic on Instagram. Striking a delicate balance between understated luxury and effortless glam, Gauri's wedding look redefines contemporary bridal elegance. Also read | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Ambani convoy caught in rain, Ashutosh Gowariker arrives with wife
The short video shared by Krystal captured the true essence of a relaxed, radiant bride. Rather than posing stiffly for formal portraits, Gauri is seen gently rotating to give a full 360-degree view of her custom look.
The wedding outfit: understated Sabyasachi
For her home wedding, Gauri opted for an understated ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, moving away from the heavy red and ornate traditional silhouettes that often dominate Indian weddings.
The look featured an elegant long-sleeved choli embroidered with intricate, translucent white floral motifs, a matching lehenga adorned with fine, detailed botanical motifs, and a sheer, lightweight dupatta draped effortlessly over one shoulder. The ensemble was paired with multi-layered statement polki jewellery featuring delicate emerald accents, which served as the anchor to her otherwise muted palette.
A 'second-skin' approach to makeup
Krystal outlined a highly intentional, 'weightless' strategy designed specifically for an intimate, daytime home wedding. Instead of a heavily powdered, mattified bridal mask, the makeup focused on enhancing natural luminosity. She wrote in her caption: "We engineered a weightless, luminous second-skin base paired with bronze smokey eyes meticulously tailored to frame her hooded gaze." The choice of soft bronze tones over sharp black liners allowed the eyes to pop without feeling overly dramatic.
The bohemian braid
Perhaps the most significant departure from conventional bridal styling was Gauri's hair. Traditional Indian bridal hairstyles lean toward stiff, tightly secured buns designed to support heavy veils. Krystal broke away from this structure entirely: "For her hair, we moved away from traditional, stiff bridal updos and designed a relaxed, organic bohemian braid silhouette with delicate flower detailing."
The hair was styled into a thick, textured, side-swept fishtail braid adorned with tiny white flora, allowing face-framing tendrils to soften her look. It injected a sense of movement and ease, mirroring the relaxed energy of a home wedding.
What makes Gauri’s bridal look nuanced is how it champions 'effortless' luxury. By choosing a relaxed braid over a rigid updo, a ‘skin-first’ base over heavy contouring, and an understated Sabyasachi lehenga, she adapted her bridal style to the architecture of her environment — an intimate home wedding.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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