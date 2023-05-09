Get Sofia Richie's secret to glowing skin in an affordable range

Celebrity beauty routines are often associated with a hefty price tag and a lucrative brand name making it difficult for many of us to achieve the same glamorous look as our favourite A-listers.

Get Sofia Richie's 'Glamorous Island Glow' with the affordable Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer. (Image Credit: People)

However, we can always count on our favourite public figures to reveal their affordable go-to products, and when popular American social media influencer-model Sofia Richie shared her makeup routine for her wedding weekend, we were all ears.

In a "get ready with me" video posted on TikTok, Richie revealed her quick makeup routine, including a surprise showcase from Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer.

"This is one of my secret faves," she said, showing the compact to the camera. "I'm taking a little bronze," she added, picking up some product with a makeup brush. "Just a little on that line…and a little on this line," she explained, brushing the bronzer under each cheekbone before swiftly sweeping the brush over her forehead and under her jawline.

While the fashion designer’s beauty routine did include some high-end cosmetics, the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer is an affordable essential that can create a warm, island glow.

The affordable bronzer features refined pearls and soft-focus pigments for a subtle shimmer finish, while the murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter, and tucuma butter provide a moisturizing effect, making it ideal for dry skin.

Moreover, the bronzer comes in numerous shades that cater to a wide range of skin tones and is hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, paraben-free, and made with natural ingredients, making it great for sensitive skin. It's also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. As a regular consumers, we're always looking for ways to achieve a celebrity-worthy look without making a hole in our wallet, and affordable yet effective products like Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer make that possible.

It's no surprise that nowadays consumers are interested in affordable beauty products, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact.

According to a recent report by McKinsey & Company, "The pandemic has accelerated the shift to value and affordable luxury products, with consumers reducing spend on non-essentials and focusing on products that deliver the most value for their money."

Consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients used in their beauty products and makeup routine and are seeking out natural, eco-friendly options.

Last month, in a lavish ceremony held in the South of France last month, Richie exchanged vows with music executive Elliot Grainge. The guest list boasted a number of A-listers, including the model’s sister Nicole Richie, father Lionel Richie, and close friends Paris Hilton and Cameron Diaz

