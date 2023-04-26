Painting the town neon this summer

Looking for a rush of dopamine? Make a bold statement with neon this summer. Take a leaf from these celebs’ stylebook to emulate this eye-popping hues Ananya Panday blends peach and orange hues in a bustier style bodycon dress and a single-breasted blazer (Photo: Instagram)

Brunch business

Katrina Kaif in a quirky printed shirt with neon green cargo pants (Photo: Instagram)

If you are in the mood to mix things up, try a graphic print shirt with neon green pants for your next brunch look like actor Katrina Kaif. Pull your hair back in a high-ponytail and round off the look with soft curls falling on your face.

Colour blocking in the boardroom

Ananya Panday blends peach and orange hues in a bustier style bodycon dress and a single-breasted blazer (Photo: Instagram)

Take your workwear style game a notch higher with colour blocking. Actor Ananya Panday’s look blends peach and orange hues in a bustier style bodycon dress. Paired with a single-breasted blazer, you can cap off the look with a pair of strappy heels.

Count me in co-ord

Tara Sutaria opts for a neon green long shirt and shorts co-ord set (Photo: Instagram)

If you are crushing on co-ord sets for the summer season, replicate actor Tara Sutaria’s ‘fit with a neon green long shirt and shorts. For a breezy and sensual finish, button up the middle section of the shirt and accessorise with a pair of white pumps, mini bag and sunnies.

Saree sass

Kriti Sanon dons a neon orange saree with a bikini blouse in a darker tone (Photo: Instagram)

Be it a sangeet night or a reception party, embrace your inner desi girl like actor Kriti Sanon. The neon orange saree can be teamed with a bikini blouse in a darker tone for a contrasting touch. Finish it off with a pair of dangling gold earrings and a stack of metallic bracelets.

Cut to style

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a one-shoulder, neon orange cut-out dress (Photo: Instagram)

Heading for a staycation by the beach? Pack a one-shoulder, cut-out dress like actor Rakul Preet Singh’s in neon orange and roam with ease without compromising on the style quotient.

Festival fiesta

Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes a statement in a neon yellow crop top and slit skirt with aztec print (Photo: Instagram)

Planning to attend a summer rager? Choose the classic neon route! Take cues from actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and opt for a neon yellow crop top and slit skirt with aztec print for a breezy fit.

Halter play

Esha Gupta in a halterneck neon yellow dress (Photo: Instagram)

Spice up your date night look in a halterneck neon yellow dress à la actor Esha Gupta. Let this sexy number do all the talking. Keep the accessorises to a minimum with PVC heels and gold hoops.