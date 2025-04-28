Menu Explore
Get up to 70% off on women's fashion: Unlock ultimate wardrobe goals affordably!

Samarpita Yashaswini
Apr 28, 2025 01:19 PM IST

Get ready to slay! Up to 70% off on women’s sarees, suits, tops, activewear, kurtis & dresses. Style more, spend less. Hurry, your dream wardrobe awaits!

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

DURGA HANDLOOMS Womens Pure Cotton Handloom Saree, Dh476A4 (Occur), Multi View Details checkDetails

₹815

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Durga Handlooms Womens Cotton Soft Handloom Saree, Without Blouse Piece, 6 meters, Twin Colours, Green View Details checkDetails

₹769

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Save As Atrangi Saree Gray - 100% Cotton Saree with Colorful Patchwork View Details checkDetails

₹3,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

T.J. SAREES Pure Cotton Sarees for Women Traditional Tant Sarees Elegant and Comfortable Cotton Saree for All Occasions Without Blouse (White And Grey, Pack Of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

T.J. SAREES Handloom Authentic Bengal Handloom Plain Soft Pure Cotton Sarees For Women with Blouse Piece (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,210

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Suta Womens Woven Pure Cotton Saree Without Blouse | Black Plain Cotton Saree View Details checkDetails

₹3,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLOCKS OF INDIA Hand Block Printed Cotton Long Kurta for Women (X-Large, Yellow BUTI) View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tribes India Womens Cotton Straight Kurta (1STXWOMRJ05722_A_S_Maroon & Black_Small) View Details checkDetails

₹2,339

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DURGA HANDLOOMS Dhakai Jamdani Unstitched Silk Kurti with Dupatta, DH394A7(6) (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Thevasa Womens Red Radiant Glow Round Neck Kurta View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLOCKS OF INDIA Block Printed Cotton Kurta with Pant for Women (XX-Large, Blue Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLOCKS OF INDIA Hand Block Print Womens Cotton Kurta (Grey, Large) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Heyam Linen Cotton Handloom Bhagalpuri Contrast Sarees for Women (12079 Gold-Red-Red) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Heyam Handloom Bhagalpuri Linen Cotton Saree for Women (12639 Moeja_Orange-Red) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Heyam | Bhagalpuri Handwoven Linen Saree for Women (10048 Brownish_Peach) View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Heyam Linen Cotton Handloom Bhagalpuri Contrast Sarees for Women (12082 Silver-Amethyst_Purple-Cyan) View Details checkDetails

₹759

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Heyam Womens Cotton Silk Handloom Banarasi Check Saree with Designed Border (12456 Lavender_Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹1,139

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Heyam Womens | Handloom Semi Tussar Silk Temple Border Bhagalpuri Saree (12934 Peach_Orange-Mehndi_Green) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bharat Expressions Fashionable Cotton Floral Print Knee-Length One-Piece for Women and Girl, Mirror Handwork V Neck, Stylish Ethnic Kurti, Frilled Sleeves, Katha, White Flower-3XL View Details checkDetails

₹1,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bharat Expressions Fashionable Cotton Flared Print Knee-Length One-Piece for Women and Girl, Mirror Handwork V Neck, Stylish Ethnic Kurti, Frilled Sleeves, Breathable and Comfortable, Red Paan-2XL View Details checkDetails

₹1,150

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bharat Expressions Fashionable Cotton Floral Print Knee-Length One-Piece for Women and Girl, Mirror Handwork V Neck, Stylish Ethnic Kurti, Frilled Sleeves, Breathable and Comfortable, Blue Flower-3XL View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bharat Expressions Fashionable Cotton Ajrakh Print Knee-Length One-Piece for Women and Girl, Mirror Handwork V Neck, Stylish Ethnic Kurti, Frilled Sleeves, Green Ajrakh-XL View Details checkDetails

₹1,300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bharat Expressions Fashionable Cotton Flared Print Knee-Length One-Piece for Women and Girl, Mirror Handwork V Neck, Stylish Ethnic Kurti, Frilled Sleeves, Maroon Patch Tile-M View Details checkDetails

₹1,150

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Powersutra Printed Satin Dress for Women | Flared Dress for Women | Office Wear for Women | Dresses with Pockets for Women | Knee Length Dress for Women | Comfort Fit Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products

Ready to give your closet the makeover it deserves? With up to 70% off on women’s apparels, it’s time to cart it like it’s hot! If you’re a saree-lover, a top collector, or a workout diva, there’s something here that’s just waiting to jump into your wardrobe. After all, shopping is cheaper than therapy and way more stylish.

Up to 70% off on women’s fashion: Unlock ultimate wardrobe goals affordably!(AI Generated)
Up to 70% off on women’s fashion: Unlock ultimate wardrobe goals affordably!(AI Generated)

From swoosh-worthy activewear to twirl-ready dresses, this is the kind of sale that doesn’t come knocking twice. Glide through the options, mix up your styles, and make every day a fashion show with an audience of one - yourself. Let’s dive into the sparkle and sass of each category!

Top picks for women at up to 70% off:

Sarees

Sarees are like poetry stitched in six yards — elegant, timeless, and jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Drape yourself in vibrant silks, airy cottons, or glam georgettes without burning a hole in your wallet. Perfect for weddings, brunches, or those “just because I feel pretty” days. With 70% off, why stop at one? Build your own museum-worthy collection!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Suits

Chasing that boss-lady vibe or family function glam? Suits have got you covered — quite literally. Pick from peppy prints, regal embroidery, and everything in between. Feel comfy, look majestic, and twirl through life like you own it. After all, when the fit is right (and the price is too), it’s a double win!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Handloom sarees

Your jeans have been begging for a new best friend, and here they are — tops galore! Cropped, oversized, collared, sleeveless, printed... whatever your mood, we’ve got the match. These up to 70% off beauties are perfect for layering, lounging, brunching, or just showing up fabulously casual.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Dresses

Swish, swirl, and slay in dresses that will make every pavement your runway! Maxi, midi, mini, you name it — each dress here is a love story waiting to happen. Casual coffee dates, fancy evenings, or spontaneous vacations? You’ll have a dress ready (and at up to 70% off, maybe three or four).

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...


The clock’s ticking and your dream wardrobe is just a few clicks away. Snag your favourites before they’re gone because fabulous fashion waits for no one. Shine, slay, and save like never before!

Up to 70% off on women’s fashion: FAQs

  • What is the maximum discount offered?

    The maximum discount you’ll enjoy across all women’s apparels is a fabulous 70%!

  • How long will this sale last?

    Hurry — this is a limited-time offer! Stocks are flying, and you wouldn’t want to miss out.

  • Can I return or exchange sale items?

    Absolutely! Check the easy return and exchange policies to shop with complete confidence.

  • Are there multiple sizes available for each category?

    Yes! Amazon offers a wide range of sizes to make sure you find the perfect fit for your style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
