Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Get up to 80% off on stylish saree picks at Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Up to 80% off on stylish sarees during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025! From breezy linens to rich silks, grab your favourite drapes before the deal ends!

AKHILAM Womens Georgette Floral Printed Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece(White_DIPIKA104_SU) View Details checkDetails

₹949

AKHILAM Womens Woven Design Abstract Georgette Kanjeevaram Saree With Unstiched Blouse Piece (Burgundy_ARYA4001_FL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

AKHILAM Womens Woven Design Georgette Kanjeevaram Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Burgundy_2ALEKHA2003) View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

AKHILAM Womens Block Prints Cotton Linen Chikankari Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Dark Blue_KSHIDH243002) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

AKHILAM Womens Cotton Blend Woven Design Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece(Sea Green_KSMIR178003) View Details checkDetails

₹2,249

AKHILAM Womens Sungudi Cotton Blend Ikat Printed Jacquard Work & Zari Border Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Teal blue_MEERA66_SR) View Details checkDetails

Womanista Womens Women Net Saree ll Women Embroidered saree ll Women Orange saree ll Un-stitched blouse saree View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

AKHILAM Womens Net Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece, Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

Womanista Womens Yellow Mirror Work Net Sarees With Un-stitched blouse View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Mimosa Womens Kanchipuram Chiffon Saree With Unstitched Blouse (4184-2177-SD-SAFF_Turquoise Blue) View Details checkDetails

AKHILAM Womens And Girls Embroidery Lace & Sequence Embroidery Chiffon Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Pink_SILVER27001_TFH) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

AKHILAM Womens Chiffon Embellished Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Pink_ MAHEK564E_MK) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

AKHILAM Womens Linen Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Grey_KOSKI293002_RJ) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

AKHILAM Womens Linen Mirror Work Embellished Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece(Peach_LCRYFC40B) View Details checkDetails

AKHILAM Womens Linen Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Brown_LNJCQ10J) View Details checkDetails

AKHILAM Womens Banarasi Silk Bagh Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece(Cream_KRNIVL363004_RJ) View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

AKHILAM Womens Maroon Satin Solid Saree With Unstitched Blouse (RADHA1002_RX) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

AKHILAM Womens Yellow Satin Silk Embroidered Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (SANCHI3008_SUM) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

AKHILAM Womens Zebra Crepe Printed Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Off White_KLZE246018_RJ) View Details checkDetails

₹849

AKHILAM Womens Purple Digital Print Crepe Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece View Details checkDetails

₹849

AKHILAM Womens Crepe Digital Print Designer Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Olive_KUBIK324008_RJ) View Details checkDetails

₹799

This Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, revamp your ethnic wardrobe without burning a hole in your wallet. From breezy chiffons to regal silks, there’s a drape for every day, mood, and moment. Scroll through our handpicked list of sarees across top categories, all available at up to 80% off!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is LIVE: Get up to 80% off on stylish sarees
Top saree picks for you at up to 80% off:

Georgette sarees:

Flattering drapes, soft textures, and festive flair, georgette sarees are perfect for twirling through weddings or turning heads at office parties.

1.

AKHILAM Women's Georgette Floral Printed Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece(White_DIPIKA104_SU)
2.

AKHILAM Women's Woven Design Abstract Georgette Kanjeevaram Saree With Unstiched Blouse Piece (Burgundy_ARYA4001_FL)
3.

AKHILAM Women's Woven Design Georgette Kanjeevaram Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Burgundy_2ALEKHA2003)
Cotton sarees: 

 

Breathable, practical, and rooted in tradition, cotton sarees are wardrobe must-haves for every Indian woman.

4.

AKHILAM Women's Block Prints Cotton Linen Chikankari Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Dark Blue_KSHIDH243002)
5.

AKHILAM Women's Cotton Blend Woven Design Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece(Sea Green_KSMIR178003)
6.

AKHILAM Women's Sungudi Cotton Blend Ikat Printed Jacquard Work & Zari Border Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Teal blue_MEERA66_SR)
Net sarees:

Drama, shimmer, and elegance, net sarees are made for when you want to leave a lasting impression.

7.

Womanista Women's Women Net Saree ll Women Embroidered saree ll Women Orange saree ll Un-stitched blouse saree
8.

AKHILAM Women's Net Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece, Green
9.

Womanista Women's Yellow Mirror Work Net Sarees With Un-stitched blouse
Chiffon sarees:

 

Nothing spells feminine grace like a chiffon saree, soft to touch and effortlessly elegant.

10.

Mimosa Women's Kanchipuram Chiffon Saree With Unstitched Blouse (4184-2177-SD-SAFF_Turquoise Blue)
11.

AKHILAM Women's And Girls Embroidery Lace & Sequence Embroidery Chiffon Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Pink_SILVER27001_TFH)
12.

AKHILAM Women's Chiffon Embellished Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Pink_ MAHEK564E_MK)
Linen sarees:

Linen sarees are your summer saviours—airy, aesthetic, and perfect for daytime ethnic chic.

13.

AKHILAM Women's Linen Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Grey_KOSKI293002_RJ)
14.

AKHILAM Women's Linen Mirror Work Embellished Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece(Peach_LCRYFC40B)
15.

AKHILAM Women's Linen Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Brown_LNJCQ10J)
Silk sarees:

A silk saree is timeless; a symbol of grace, grandeur, and generations of tradition.

16.

AKHILAM Women's Banarasi Silk Bagh Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece(Cream_KRNIVL363004_RJ)
18.

AKHILAM Women's Yellow Satin Silk Embroidered Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (SANCHI3008_SUM)
Crepe sarees:

Crepe sarees are ideal for the fast-paced, fashion-forward woman, wrinkle-free, modern, and ready to slay.

19.

AKHILAM Women's Zebra Crepe Printed Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Off White_KLZE246018_RJ)
20.

AKHILAM Women's Purple Digital Print Crepe Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece
21.

AKHILAM Women's Crepe Digital Print Designer Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Olive_KUBIK324008_RJ)
No matter your style; classic, minimalist, festive, or fusion, Amazon Great Freedom Festival has a saree that fits your vibe. If you’re attending a wedding, heading to work, or just feeling fabulous, now’s your chance to stock up on high-quality sarees at half the price.

FAQs: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

  • What are some of the best sarees for daily wear?

    Linen, cotton, and crepe sarees are ideal for daily use—comfortable, breathable, and easy to maintain.

  • Are these sarees good for weddings and special events?

    Absolutely! Silks, nets, chiffons, and georgette sarees from this list are ideal for weddings, parties, and pujas.

  • Do these sarees include blouse pieces?

    Yes, all sarees come with unstitched blouse pieces that you can tailor as per your style.

  • Can I return a saree if I don’t like it?

    Most sarees here follow Amazon’s return policy. Be sure to check each product’s return terms before buying.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

