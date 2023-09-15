Glam up your festive game: Trendy styling tips and tricks for a stunning kaftan look

The Indian festive season is here with Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej, Durga Puja and other festivals just around the corner. In terms of festive fashion, kaftans have become a popular trend this season. Let us admit it: the ongoing drastic weather changes have confused us about dressing up in extra-heavy Indian outfits. Lehengas, salwar suits, and sarees tend to be difficult to maintain and may not necessarily lend the much-needed comfort. For such times, a breezy and flowy silhouette like kaftan can come to your rescue without making you compromise your sense of style. Keep scrolling through this list of tips and tricks to welcome festive cheer into your wardrobe! (Also read: Elevate your festive look: 5 stunning outfit ideas that perfectly blend tradition and style ) Kaftans are the perfect festive outfit for a comfortable and stylish look. (Instagram)

Tips to Style Kaftans for a Perfect Festive Look

Prakruti Gupta Rao, Fashion Expert and Founder of The Kaftan Company shared with HT Lifestyle some trendy styling tips to rock kaftan this festive season.

1. Choose the right fabric and colour

Kaftan is one of the most fuss-free outfits for festivities and usual days. However, when sourcing a kaftan, opting for a piece that does not seem like a stay-at-home outfit is essential. Choosing a suitable fabric and colour can change the game entirely. If you are shopping solely from a festive perspective, sticking to more decadent fabrics like silk, cotton silk, or cotton satin is ideal. To enhance the final look, go for softer tones like golden, beige, lilac, mint green, or peach, intricately embroidered or woven near the neckline.

2. Accessories can make a world of difference

While the fabric of your Kaftan alone can make or break your look, accessories can significantly contribute to its appeal, especially since we are talking about the festive season. A sequined Kaftan with a messy low bun, stud earrings, a delicate chain, and a complementing bracelet or ring can instantly uplift your appearance. If you want to go on the heavier side of accessories, opt for a chunky oxidized necklace or jhumkas with a sleek high ponytail. The elegance and detailing on the silver jewellery will add to the beauty of festive flair.

3. Trust the elegance of traditional prints

Soothing traditional prints like Bandhani, Kalamkari, or Patola have marked a place for themselves as festive-friendly picks. These prints are subtle and rich and strike the right balance between sophistication and style. Moreover, they are easy to maintain and come in various colours, just what every woman needs to look her best during celebrations. You can pair Kaftans with such prints with an edgy waist belt, clutch, and wedge heels to accentuate your look.

4. Don’t shy away from experimenting

Festivals can be a great time to push out of your comfort zone and experiment with different looks. If you want a structured look, add a thick belt to your waist or pair it with contrast palazzo pants for a Diwali party. Don’t hold back from showing off your unique sense of style. The beauty of Kaftan lies in its versatility. So, take the liberty to add that extra edge to create a sense of a new outfit for the special occasion.

With so many options and ideas to style a piece of Kaftan, it is hard to think of another garment more apt for the upcoming festive season. Invest in a few of them and notice how quickly it will become an all-time favourite outfit for almost all the occasions on your calendar!