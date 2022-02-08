Glowing Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump in pretty yellow top and beige pants: Check out sunkissed pics

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is pregnant with her and Gautam Kitchlu's first child, escaped to Dubai to enjoy a short getaway. The star has been sharing back-to-back pictures of herself dressed in stylish ensembles from the vacation, and each look has been a masterclass on maternity fashion. Now, her latest photos of soaking up the Dubai sun is going viral online, but not just for the glam look the diva served. The internet did not miss the baby bump of the pregnant star.

Kajal is currently enjoying her stay at a luxurious resort in Dubai. On Monday evening, she posted two pictures of herself soaking up the sun and flaunting her baby bump while standing on the resort's balcony. One can even glimpse the stunning blue sea and palm trees in the background. "The [sun] touching my face like the softest caress," she captioned the post.

Take a look:

Kajal slipped into a bright yellow cotton top for the photoshoot. It features a deep neckline, ruffled half sleeves, a long hem, and a body-hugging fit.

The star paired the top with beige bottoms, a pearl-adorned ring and oxidised silver dangling earrings. A pair of retro tinted sunglasses and a straw hat rounded off the look.

Kajal Aggarwal soaks up the sun in Dubai.

In the end, Kajal chose side parted open tresses styled with curled ends, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, and dewy skin completed the glam picks. The star's pregnancy glow in the pictures acted as the cherry on top.

After Kajal posted the photos, it instantly went viral and garnered several likes and comments. Fans flooded the comments section to praise the star's look and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

See some of the comments:

Comments on Kajal Aggarwal's post.

Kajal has been posting several stunning looks from her shoots in Dubai. Our recent favourite featured the pregnant actor wearing a yellow printed kaftan dress and styled it with statement dangling earrings and minimal make-up.

Meanwhile, Kajal's husband, Gautam Kitchlu, had confirmed the pregnancy in a New Year post. The couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family in Mumbai in October 2020.

