Going out on brunch date? Take inspiration from Hina Khan's recent holiday looks

Relishing great food while enjoying a picturesque view is the life and Hina Khan is living it. The actor is currently having a gala time in the Sula vineyards and it seems like her trip is full of picnics and stunning outfits. She has been sharing a lot of images of herself enjoying the sun and looking exceptional.

The latest set of images that Hina shared shows the actor dressed in a beautiful shirt dress. The orange outfit featured a tie-dye pattern and Hina turned the basic shirt dress into a sexy one-shoulder look. Her sartorial sense is impeccable. She accessorised the outfit with a straw hat and stepped into a pair of slippers.

Hina opted to go sans-makeup which was a great decision as she looked radiant. She also left her side-parted hair down. The images that featured lush greenery and a beautiful sky was captioned, "Do what makes your Soul shine. Happy Sunday everyone. (sic)."

The other set of pictures that Hina posted shows the actor enjoying a proper picnic while sitting on a carpet along with a basket placed right next to her. For this outing, the 33-year-old opted to wear a tube dress with a traditional patterns. However, it was her hot pink shoes that stood out in the ensemble.

She was also seen enjoying a picnic in a stunning white lace sheer dress which Hina had teamed with a straw hat and vintage sunnies.

Not long ago, Hina Khan returned from her vacation in the Maldives. The actor went to the land of white sand and clear water with her family and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Hina has an impeccable holiday fashion sense. The actor left us speechless when she shared snippets from the Maldives and she is doing the same now as well.

