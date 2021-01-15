IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress on picnic date
Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress on picnic date

  • Looking for a picnic date outfit to make a statement? Hina Khan is giving some inspiration in her white sheer lace dress. The actor, known for her impeccable sartorial sense, recently shared stunning images of herself and we are speechless.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST

It is time for picnic dates. Enjoying the sun along with the nice weather while having a gala time with your loved ones, what more could one want? And to top it off, Hina Khan is also giving us the apt outfit inspiration for this date. The fashionista has decoded the right way to style an outfit for every event. Be it a vacation in the Maldives, making her debut on the Cannes red carpet or going for a picnic, she always manages to leave us amazed.

Hina recently went out for a picnic in vineyards and saying that the actor looked like a dream would be an understatement. For the day, she wore white lace sheer dress. The floral dress had an extremely flowy vibe to it and the white belt brought the whole ensemble together. Even the accessories that the 33-year-old chose were on the same tunes. She opted to wear a large straw hat for the picnic which was teamed with flat sandals and a pair of vintage sunnies.

For her glam, Hina kept things simple and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, on-point brows, a nude pink lipstick paired with lots of bronzer. She also left her freshly blow-dried hair down. The actor shared a couple of images from the day on her personal Instagram account with the simple caption, "Hello (sic)."

That is not all, Hina Khan has been serving us quite a few fierce looks lately, check out some of them:

Hina Khan recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives. The actor rang in the New Year 2021 in the land of beaches and clear water with her family and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

What do you think about this dress?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hina khan fashion bollywood picnic
app
Close
e-paper
A screen displays a broadcast of the Fall/Winter 2021 Men's fashion collections by the Italian Chamber of Italian Fashion (Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana ) on January 15, 2021 in downtown Milan, on the opening day of a four-day so-called "phygital fashion week", a mix of digital and physical shows, during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus..(AFP)
A screen displays a broadcast of the Fall/Winter 2021 Men's fashion collections by the Italian Chamber of Italian Fashion (Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana ) on January 15, 2021 in downtown Milan, on the opening day of a four-day so-called "phygital fashion week", a mix of digital and physical shows, during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus..(AFP)
fashion

Milan Fashion Week 2021: First fashion week opens without VIPs due to virus

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Italy's fashion chamber is opening on Friday the first Milan Fashion Week that won't have VIPS populating runway front rows, as the reality of Italy's persistent resurgence of the coronavirus has forced an all-virtual format for presenting menswear previews.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajini Chandy(Instagram/ Athira Joy)
Rajini Chandy(Instagram/ Athira Joy)
fashion

Called a sl*t: 69-yr-old Rajini Chandy on being trolled for 'sexy' photos

By Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:38 PM IST
In another instance of ageism and intolerance, 69-year-old south Indian actor Rajini Chandy's 'feel good' photoshoot (wearing outfits that can best only be described as modest) has resulted in her being massively trolled for being 'too old' to be 'exposing her body'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress on picnic date

By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Looking for a picnic date outfit to make a statement? Hina Khan is giving some inspiration in her white sheer lace dress. The actor, known for her impeccable sartorial sense, recently shared stunning images of herself and we are speechless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor aces the layering game(Instagram story/janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor aces the layering game(Instagram story/janhvikapoor)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor aces winter layering, shows how to stay cosy while looking great

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor has made a name for herself as a fashionista. Time and again, the actor wears an outfit and inspires us to upgrade our wardrobe. This time, she is teaching us the correct way to do layering during winter season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malhotra, who has dressed almost all the big stars in Bollywood, said the unveiling of the virtual store was "long overdue" but the decision intensified due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Instagram)
Malhotra, who has dressed almost all the big stars in Bollywood, said the unveiling of the virtual store was "long overdue" but the decision intensified due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Instagram)
fashion

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra launches virtual store

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday launched a virtual store, which will allow the customers to take an immersive walkthrough of the label's Delhi flagship store.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi looks regal in her outfit(Instagram/norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi looks regal in her outfit(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi is no less than a regal dream in beige kaftan dress

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi again made headlines as she stepped out wearing a gorgeous beige kaftan dress. The dancer gave elegance a new meaning with her regal outfit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The twin-set manages to make an incredible sartorial impact with its louche, languorous appeal. (Photo: Instagram/dandelion.india)
The twin-set manages to make an incredible sartorial impact with its louche, languorous appeal. (Photo: Instagram/dandelion.india)
fashion

It’s time to channel your inner boudoir queen

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Covid-19 completely transformed the way we engage with clothing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani(Instagram)
Kiara Advani(Instagram)
fashion

Kiara Advani stuns in ruffled Antithesis dress for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Kiara Advani looked stunning in the 18,000 pink Antithesis Akoya dress for Dabboo Ratnani's star-studded calendar for 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's work from home outfit includes top and pyjamas(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra's work from home outfit includes top and pyjamas(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra wears chic top with pyjamas for video calls, we totally relate

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • For the online promotions of The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra donned the perfect Work From Home attire. The actor also opted to do her own makeup and we can totally relate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan in kaftan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12k(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in kaftan worth 12k(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan in 12k kaftan sets maternity fashion goals

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the game for kaftan and made the humble outfit one of the most on-trend pieces of clothing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Style influencer Akanksha Redhu in a a handwoven marsala silk metallic Maheshwari sari teamed with a turtleneck (Shot by ace photographer Naina Redhu) (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
Style influencer Akanksha Redhu in a a handwoven marsala silk metallic Maheshwari sari teamed with a turtleneck (Shot by ace photographer Naina Redhu) (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
fashion

Sari’s off-kilter pairing

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Often worn with a pair of micro shorts, a set of cigarette pants and at times artfully layered over a pair of athleisure leggings, the timeless sari, over the years, has emerged to be a sartorial catalyst, which alchemises with just about everything under the sun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
fashion

Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Summer, is that you? Tandav star Gauahar Khan sets us daydreaming of warm sunshiny months as she flaunts a flowy silhouette and luxe breezy look at hubby Zaid Darbar’s Atrangz launch in a sheer boho-chic yellow dress by Meadow
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue for February (Instagram)
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue for February (Instagram)
fashion

Vogue's Anna Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:20 PM IST
A Vogue cover photo of a casual Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has sparked controversy, with critics saying it diminishes the politician's achievements, forcing editor Anna Wintour to defend the image Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pair of crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers(Jimmy Choo)
The pair of crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers(Jimmy Choo)
fashion

These $4,400 crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers are the new stilettos

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The twin forces of the pandemic and athleisure see department stores rethink their shoe sections and heel heights falling among the fashionable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress(Instagram/vinit33486/therealkarismakapoor)
Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress(Instagram/vinit33486/therealkarismakapoor)
fashion

Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Looking to dip your toes in trend without wanting to make a big investment? Check out Karisma Kapoor's maximalist but pocket-friendly look in a purple floral collared dress from H&M, during her recent night out with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Kareena Kapoor Khan
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP