Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress on picnic date
- Looking for a picnic date outfit to make a statement? Hina Khan is giving some inspiration in her white sheer lace dress. The actor, known for her impeccable sartorial sense, recently shared stunning images of herself and we are speechless.
It is time for picnic dates. Enjoying the sun along with the nice weather while having a gala time with your loved ones, what more could one want? And to top it off, Hina Khan is also giving us the apt outfit inspiration for this date. The fashionista has decoded the right way to style an outfit for every event. Be it a vacation in the Maldives, making her debut on the Cannes red carpet or going for a picnic, she always manages to leave us amazed.
Hina recently went out for a picnic in vineyards and saying that the actor looked like a dream would be an understatement. For the day, she wore white lace sheer dress. The floral dress had an extremely flowy vibe to it and the white belt brought the whole ensemble together. Even the accessories that the 33-year-old chose were on the same tunes. She opted to wear a large straw hat for the picnic which was teamed with flat sandals and a pair of vintage sunnies.
For her glam, Hina kept things simple and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, on-point brows, a nude pink lipstick paired with lots of bronzer. She also left her freshly blow-dried hair down. The actor shared a couple of images from the day on her personal Instagram account with the simple caption, "Hello (sic)."
That is not all, Hina Khan has been serving us quite a few fierce looks lately, check out some of them:
Hina Khan recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives. The actor rang in the New Year 2021 in the land of beaches and clear water with her family and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.
What do you think about this dress?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan Fashion Week 2021: First fashion week opens without VIPs due to virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called a sl*t: 69-yr-old Rajini Chandy on being trolled for 'sexy' photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress on picnic date
- Looking for a picnic date outfit to make a statement? Hina Khan is giving some inspiration in her white sheer lace dress. The actor, known for her impeccable sartorial sense, recently shared stunning images of herself and we are speechless.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor aces winter layering, shows how to stay cosy while looking great
- Janhvi Kapoor has made a name for herself as a fashionista. Time and again, the actor wears an outfit and inspires us to upgrade our wardrobe. This time, she is teaching us the correct way to do layering during winter season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra launches virtual store
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi is no less than a regal dream in beige kaftan dress
- Nora Fatehi again made headlines as she stepped out wearing a gorgeous beige kaftan dress. The dancer gave elegance a new meaning with her regal outfit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s time to channel your inner boudoir queen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani stuns in ruffled Antithesis dress for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra wears chic top with pyjamas for video calls, we totally relate
- For the online promotions of The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra donned the perfect Work From Home attire. The actor also opted to do her own makeup and we can totally relate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan in ₹12k kaftan sets maternity fashion goals
- Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the game for kaftan and made the humble outfit one of the most on-trend pieces of clothing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sari’s off-kilter pairing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion
- Summer, is that you? Tandav star Gauahar Khan sets us daydreaming of warm sunshiny months as she flaunts a flowy silhouette and luxe breezy look at hubby Zaid Darbar’s Atrangz launch in a sheer boho-chic yellow dress by Meadow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vogue's Anna Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These $4,400 crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers are the new stilettos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress
- Looking to dip your toes in trend without wanting to make a big investment? Check out Karisma Kapoor's maximalist but pocket-friendly look in a purple floral collared dress from H&M, during her recent night out with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox