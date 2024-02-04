Grammy Awards 2024: The Grammy Awards are knocking at the door, and we cannot keep calm. One of the major awards in entertainment and music, the Grammy Awards were previously referred to as the Gramophone Awards. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 4. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the awards ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony will honour the best recordings, compositions, and artists from December 2022 to September 2023. The nominations for this year's Grammy Awards were announced on November 10, 2023. Grammy Awards 2024: The best red carpet looks from 2023(Pinterest)

The Grammy Awards are also famous for the stunning red carpet looks of the A-listers of the industry. The artists dress up their best and make fresh fashion statements at the Grammy Awards' red carpet every year. As we gear up to witness the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, here is a lookback to last year's awards ceremony and the best red carpet looks.

Taylor Swift: The singer looked stunning in a midnight blue Roberto Cavalli crop top and skirt with sequin details. Baring her midriff, Taylor decked up in the cropped top with full sleeves and a turtle neckline. The matching long skirt cascaded to the floor sweeping details with a bodycon effect.

Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards, 2023.(Pinterest)

Harry Styles: Harry made a fashion statement last year as he decked up in a multicoloured sequined jumpsuit. The jumpsuit fitted his tattooed torso and cascaded down with checkered details. In statement rings, white nail paint and white shoes, he accessorised his look.

Harry Styles at the Grammy Awards, 2023.(Pinterest)

Cardi B: Cardi B played muse to fashion designer Gaurav Gupta as she picked up a stunning blue gown with blue bodice details designed as a headgear and dramatic sleeve effect. The gown featured a plunging neckline and midriff-baring details with a floor sweeping trail.

Cardi B at the Grammy Awards, 2023.(Pinterest)

Camila Cabello: Camila proved that less is more as she teamed a netted white laced bra with a black bodycon long skirt with one thigh high slit.

Camila Cabello at the Grammy Awards, 2023.(Pinterest)

Paris Hilton: Paris kept it chic and stylish in a silver sequined long gown with a dramatic plunging neckline. In black sequined stilettos, she accessorised her look.

Paris Hilton at the Grammy Awards, 2023.(Pinterest)

