Gudi Padwa 2024 fashion: Tips and tricks to ace the traditional Maharashtrian look

Gudi Padwa 2024: For Hindus, especially those of Marathi and Konkani descent, Gudi Padwa, also called Samvatsara Padvo, is a spring event that heralds the beginning of the lunisolar new year. It is observed in and around Maharashtra, Goa and Daman at the beginning of Chaitra, the first month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar. The flag or emblem of the Hindu deity Brahma is called Gudi, while the first day of the lunar phase is called Padwa. In the state, people celebrate Gudi Padwa with elaborate home decorations, mouth-watering home-cooked meals and meaningful family customs. This year the auspicious festival will be celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm on Tuesday, April 9. As Gudi Padwa 2024 approaches, dive into the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra by embracing the traditional Maharashtrian attire.(Instagram)

The vibrant celebrations of Gudi Padwa are incomplete without you dressing up the best. Your Gudi Padwa outfit must reflect the essence of the Maharashtrian culture. The touch of refinement and your persona raise the bar of style standards. Here, we offer a guide brimming with tips to help you ace the quintessential Maharashtrian look, ensuring you radiate elegance and grace this Gudi Padwa 2024. (Also read: Gudi Padwa 2024: When is Gudi Padwa? Date, history, significance, celebration & all you need to know about the festival )

How to Channel Traditional Maharashtrian Glamour this Gudi Padwa

In an interview with HT Lifestyle Fashion Designer Shilpi Gupta shared, "Try to choose unique silhouettes, designs, and patterns that add modern flair to traditional fashion. Maharashtrian women should opt for traditional nauvari or paithani sarees that highlight the true cultural beauty of the state. Drape the fabric elements in a vibrant palette of reds, greens, yellows, or pinks that will make you glow brighter than the sun. Men can opt for dhoti kurta or kurta pajama accompanied by traditional topi to represent the traditional style. Intricate designs and embroidery incorporating zari, gota patti, or handwoven silk add to the festive ensemble and make it a perfect feminine festive statement. Those who are not comfortable with sarees can always opt for embroidered long jackets with ethnic pants."

She added, "This outfit adds a modern twist to the traditional style. Accessorize accordingly with jewellery pieces including nath, jhumkas, bangles, and headwear that make you festive-ready. Pin a gajra in your neat bun or fresh mongra flowers in your braided hair that gives the appearance of traditional Maharathi Mulgi. Do not hesitate to experiment with different varieties of draping styles for your sarees and dupattas to enhance your festive taste and vibe."

"Lastly, go for unique and trendy cuts for your blouses to be worn with lehengas and sarees. Your outfits must be an amalgamation of your style and traditional style. Always make a note that you should wear clothes as per your comfort and choice and carry them in style. Confidence is the key to acing up any look thus, be proud of what you are wearing. Celebrate a prosperous Gudi Padwa in style with your loved ones," Shilpi concluded.