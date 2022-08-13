Hair care tips: Here's why your tresses need a protein oil

Hair is primarily made of chains of amino acids and proteins called keratin but poor maintenance, chemical treatments, over-styling, pulling from protective styles, excessive heat and environmental stressors like pollution, dirt and build-up can break up the chains and lead to brittle, dull and damaged hair strands. Just as you need to include protein into your daily diet to stay healthy and strong, you also need protein in our hair care routine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Khushboo Chadha, Ayurvedic Consultant at Ayouthveda, explained, “All hair needs both protein and moisture to stay healthy and strong. In fact, protein and moisture can't work well without each other. You need a strong protein structure in order for water molecules to bind with your strands and to keep the water locked inside. Protein strengthens and repairs the keratin, therefore giving hair structure and helping it grow longer and stronger.”

She suggested, “When you begin your search for a protein oil, look for brands whose oils are natural and organic and used only as often as your hair requires because too much protein can leave your hair stiff, thus leading to breakage, thus bringing you right back to where you started.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plabita Sharma, Head of Training at The Body Shop India, elaborated, “It is widely known that hair is made out of a protein called keratin. This protein provides structure to your hair and give it shape and strength. Without protein, your hair is limp, lifeless and weak and can fall out or fall apart very easily. This is because protein acts like a barrier and protects from moisture loss by making the outer layer of hair i.e. cuticle harder thereby protecting it from further damage.”

Gushing over its immense benefits, she said, “Protein being the essential building block plays a crucial role in promoting hair growth. It helps to restore hair and improve elasticity making the stretching capacity of hair healthy and strong. As protein deficient hair tends to be weaker and brittle which can lead to breakage making the hair appear rough and frizzy. Protein rich oil helps to improve the elasticity of the hair, reduces breakage and split ends, helps to strengthen the hair follicle, improves the elasticity, makes it shinier and appear healthy, which overall enhances the condition and appearance of the hair texture and density.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}