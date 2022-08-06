Harnaaz Sandhu ditches pants as she debuts a new avatar, leaves fans weak in the knees: All pics inside

Harnaaz Sandhu captured the hearts of millions after winning the coveted Miss Universe crown in Israel last year. The 22-year-old beauty queen became the third Indian woman to bring home the Miss Universe title. After achieving the feat, the star has been busy with Miss Universe projects and attending global events. Amid this busy schedule, Harnaaz also finds time to do stunning photoshoots. And each time, her pictures manage to break the internet. Even her latest shoot - debuting a new hairdo - garnered attention from her fans and left them weak in the knees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, photographer Fadil Berisha took to Instagram to drop pictures of Harnaaz Sandhu in a new avatar. He captioned the post, "Getting in character." The pictures show Harnaaz with dark blonde tresses styled in well-defined curls and bangs, serving breathtaking poses for the camera. She ditched pants for the photo shoot and just wore a black silk-satin collared shirt with a button-up front, long sleeves, and closed cuffs. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu is gorgeous as a rose in stunning floral gown: See latest pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harnaaz styled her look for the barefoot shoot by dropping accessories and allowing her tresses to be the star. In the end, Harnaaz chose winged smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, on-fleek brows, glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

After Harnaaz posted the pictures, many of her fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, "She can slay anything anyday...Queen." Another commented, "Beautiful."

(Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu is in love with mini-doll version of her Miss Universe win look)

Meanwhile, recently, Harnaaz opened up about her struggles after gaining weight post-Miss Universe win and the criticism she received because of her changed appearance in an interview with People magazine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harnaaz told the publication, "Physically I have kind of grown, got more pounds and increased my weight, which I am totally comfortable about right now. I was bullied for gaining weight. I was focused on my goal (during the competition) and I was [not] thinking about my health. The whole time we were working out, doing so many activities, and just after winning, I had almost a month just to relax. During that time, I actually didn't work out, and I was just eating and just enjoying that time with my family. I never realised that it would start showing on my body. I definitely broke down so many times. Sometimes in the most unexpected times. I'm just about to go on stage or something and this whole thing comes to my mind. It's really sad."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}