Here's how men can achieve skincare goals and enhance skin brightness

Men used to feel that they don't need to pay attention to their skin since men and women have different types of skin and needs for their care but this doesn't mean that men should be less conscious of their skin. Today's men are more aware and conscious of their skin health and overall appearance and owing to this, the trend is changing fast with men giving more time to their skincare.

When it comes to skincare, everyone has to confront the question that which skincare product is the best for their skin type. Today, several skincare products are available in the market, claiming to make skin shine and glow like never before. It's a little bit puzzling for consumers as they find it difficult to choose the best. They need to choose a product with the right composition of necessary elements.

In such a situation, natural skincare products offer consumers respite from the dilemma. Due to the rising awareness amongst health enthusiasts about the remarkable benefits of natural skincare products, more and more people are choosing them for their skincare. These products come up with multiple benefits and add to the brightness of the skin.

Talking about the importance of understanding the composition of elements in a beauty product and changing trends among men, Angad Talwar, Co-Founder of CosIQ, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, "Like women, it is equally important for men to take care of their skin. Skincare, unlike cosmetics, is not gender-specific. As you imbibe skincare in your routine, it becomes very important what you are putting on your skin. It is absolutely essential to read the labels. Around 60 % of whatever we apply on our skin gets absorbed by our body which ultimately affects our health- positively or negatively. It is heartening to see that the awareness about skincare among people is increasing by the day, especially among men. And, science-backed products are gaining more attention from men."

He pointed out that as men's inclination toward scientifically proven skincare products is increasing by the day, there is increased awareness and people are looking beyond the marketing buzzwords for products that really work on their skin. Primary among all the benefits is that the molecular skin products are backed by real scientific research and not on wild hype or whims and fancies of marketers. The most sensitive organ of our body, the skin reacts to external factors and their harmful effects in the form of rashes, redness, acne, and irritation. Molecular skincare products target these problems with a scientific approach with clinically proven ingredients, helping you meet your skincare goals.

Emphasising on why scientifically proven skincare products should be a part of the skincare routine, Angad further said, "Skincare products containing clinically proven ingredients help us achieve the perfect skin that we all wish for. These ingredients, if included in our daily skincare routine, help us eliminate all skin woes and get radiant, glowy, and healthy skin. These products are holistically formulated for efficacy and safety in mind. They deliver results."

In such a scenario, it becomes important to have the best natural products and men today are on a constant search for such products. They know that to get rid of dirt, oil and pollution that gets accumulated during the day, they need perfect products.

Talking about the trend and natural skincare products, Vaishali Gupta, Co-Founder and Head of Marketing at mCaffeine, said, "Men are more conscious about their skin now than ever. They are making all efforts to keep their skin healthy and glowing and caffeine can help them do that."

She also emphasised on cleansing as cleansing skin twice daily helps protect your skin from external factors like dust. A deep cleansing face wash with potent ingredients such as coffee and caffeine will pull out deep-set impurities and leave skin thoroughly cleansed, refresh the skin and also reduce inflammation, redness and puffiness.

Furthermore, Vaishali Gupta appealed to men to give importance to miniaturisation. She says, "Every skin type requires daily moisturization, including oily skin to keep dryness at bay and retain moisture." Apart from cleansing and moisturising, it’s equally important to exfoliate the skin as well and a face scrub with coffee at its core is a great choice for the same. Coffee is considered one of the best exfoliators and go-to solutions for tan removal, gets rid of dead skin and tan to provide fresh and glowing skin.

At the same time, experts resolve the dilemma of men who have not yet started their skincare routine. Talking about starting a skincare routine, Rupali Sharma, Founder of Aegte, assured, "It's never too late to start indulging in a skincare routine for men. It is an investment for your skin health and self-confidence. Skincare for men isn't necessarily complex or expensive. Instead, one should be consistent throughout the process."

Given that regular exposure to the sun can damage the skin and cause pigmentation, losing its potency of moisture, she suggested, “Using products, infused with vegan and natural ingredients has effective results-oriented formulas to keep your skin healthy and glowy from within. Face washes or face packs infused with active natural ingredients like Vitamin C, beetroot and tomato help in combatting the bad effects of sun rays. Besides restoring the skin's natural complexion, it also helps in hydrating, nourishing and keeping the skin free from dirt and other impurities. At the same time, it's important to understand your skin type and choose the right product.”

She added, "Being a skin-care enthusiast, I believe that skin needs time to adapt to a new routine. It is of utmost importance to understand how your skin reacts and invest in products compatible with your skin type. Along with topical treatments, one must follow a proper nutrient-rich diet with plenty of sleep and water to keep your skin glowing. Stay hydrated and keep your skin radiant with hydration formula products."

The experts also recommended moisturizing the skin daily, especially for men, as they tend to have a rough and dry skin. Exfoliation is an essential step of any routine that aids in detoxifying the skin and controlling excess oil production while Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid face serums prevent acne breakouts and boosts collagen production. Skin is a highly sensitive part and we must take care of it.