Hina Khan gives floral prints a sexy twist in crop top, bell bottom pants, cape

Rocking an effortless summer resort wear and bringing it to life in Maldives, Bollywood diva Hina Khan gave floral prints a sexy twist in her own way as she stepped out in a co-ord set. Slaying the hottest silhouette of the season, bell bottom pants, Hina paired it with an orange floral strappy crop top and a cape as she ruled the resort wear trend at the island nation.

Taking to her social media handle, Hina shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward as she treated fans to a virtual escapism in the tropical land. The pictures featured the actor donning an orange base draped neck crop top that came with noodle straps and sported white sunflower motifs printed all over.

Made of crepe fabric, Hina paired it with similar coloured bell bottom pants and layered them with a sunflower orange cape. Completing her attire with a pair of white flip flops, Hina let down her hair to play with the sea breeze.

She accessorised her look with a pair of blue cat-eye framed sunglasses and a layered necklace. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Hina amplified the glam quotient by opting for dewy makeup.

Striking candid poses for the camera, Hina left fans and fashion police on frenzy. She captioned the pictures, “Tropical state of mind.. (sic)” and we are there too, virtually.

The ensemble is credited to Indian luxury contemporary clothing brand, Nautanky, which boasts of statement-making fusion wear, encompassing vibrant prints and bold colours that guaranteed to make the wearer stand out. The co-ord set originally costs ₹17,800 on their designer website.

Hina Khan's floral print cape and pant set from Nautanky (azafashions.com)

Hina Khan's latest look epitomises a radiant colour palette and we can't wait to recreate the look on our next beach outing. What about you?

