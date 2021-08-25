Hina Khan flaunts sweat glow as she ticks off cardio workout with treadmill run

We know that jogging on a treadmill isn't exactly like a sprint outside since the belt maintains one’s pace even when the energy fades but it is a good alternative to running or walking outdoors when one has to stay indoors and Hina Khan was seen rooting for the same. Encouraging fans towards a fitter lifestyle amid Covid-19 pandemic, the television hottie was seen flaunting her sweat glow as she gave fitness enthusiasts and fans a sneak-peek of her cardio workout by opting for a treadmill run.

Taking to her social media handle, Hina shared two videos straight from the gym on her Instagram stories feature. Donning a military green camouflage sweatshirt, teamed with a pair of black tights, grey sneakers and pink gloves, Hina pulled back her brown tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to ace the athleisure look.

Hina Khan gives a glimpse of her cardio workout on treadmill(Instagram/realhinakhan)





While the first video is a boomerang of focusing on the robust movement of her legs on the treadmill belt, the second is a selfie video where Hina flaunted her gym look along with a glimpse of her intense exercise session. The video was captioned with a rotating GIF that read, “CARDIO2” sic.

Benefits of running on a treadmill:

Running on a treadmill helps improve speed and stamina. It helps one to burn calories faster than other forms of aerobic exercises.

It is very beneficial as a warm-up exercise since it elevates the heart rate to a healthy level which in turn enables a person to perform other exercises like weight training or other cardio exercises, with increased safety and success. This cardiovascular activity not only strengthens the heart but also helps to lower blood pressure and improves blood circulation in the body.

Benefits of running outdoors:

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longetivity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilojoules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

Even running in the cold or in the rain won't make you sick instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough.

