Hina Khan serves the cutest party look in an off-shoulder orange bodycon dress in new pics: See inside

Mini-length party dresses don't always have to be in the classic black shades. You can always experiment with colours to make a statement. Don't believe us? Take a look at your favourite celebrities' wardrobes, and you will agree. From pastels to neon shades, the fashionable divas of Bollywood love incorporating trendy hues into their closets. And Hina Khan is one of them. The star dropped several pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram, dressed in a bright orange mini dress - a perfect party look to begin your weekend.

On Thursday evening, Hina Khan took to her Instagram page to drop pictures from a new photoshoot and captioned the post, "Hello [heart emoji]." The actor slipped into an orange mini dress for the photoshoot and teamed it with minimal accessories. Hina's dress features an off-the-shoulder elastic neckline flaunting Hina's decolletage, billowy full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, gathered fabric on the front, smocked back, tie details on the side and a mini hem-length. Check out Hina's photos below. (Also Read: Hina Khan says 'go where the wind takes you' in mini dress and a co-ord outfit. Fashion queen, we say)

Hina styled the trendy outfit with chic and simple accessories, including black pointed high heels, a sleek chain with a pretty pendant, gold patterned earrings, statement rings, and a dainty silver anklet. Additionally, she left her short tresses open in a side parting, styled in soft waves.

In the end, Hina chose subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, glossy mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Hina's pictures garnered several likes and comments from her followers, who flooded the comments section with compliments. One fan wrote, "Beautiful [heart emojis]." Another commented, "No one can be beautiful more than you." A few other users dropped heart and fire emojis.

Earlier, Hina posted unseen pictures from her European vacation on Instagram. The star captioned the post, "Take me backkkkk #europetravel #europe_vacations." She wore a Paisley printed mini dress with a ribbed turtleneck, sneakers, layered chain, messy hairdo, and tinted shades. Check out the post below.

What do you think of Hina's orange dress?