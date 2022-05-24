Hina Khan wins again at Cannes 2022 with magical look in thigh-slit dress paired with see-through slip: All pics here

Cannes 2022: Actor Hina Khan is having a 'very good morning' in the French Riviera and all of this while winning the fashion game at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor made her second appearance at the prestigious international film festival this year after making her debut in 2019. Today, she took to Instagram to drop new pictures from a photoshoot in the resort town and delighted her fans with another jaw-dropping look. She donned a turquoise blue maxi-length dress with thigh-high slits for the clicks.

On Tuesday, Hina took to her Instagram page to share a new post from the Cannes Film festival. The actor captioned it, "A very good morning from the French Riviera," and used hashtags like #cannes2022, #cannesfilmfestival and #frenchriviera. The photos show Hina serving jaw-dropping poses in a turquoise blue gown paired with a sheer slip. Scroll ahead to see the post. Fair warning: Hina will surely leave you swooning. (Also Read: Hina Khan cheers for Helly Shah on making Cannes Film Festival 2022 debut, says she is proud: Don't miss Helly's reply)

Hina's turquoise blue gown comes with an attached see-through round neck slip reaching till her thighs and worn underneath. The dress features a plunging V neckline, full sleeves, a figure-skimming silhouette hugging Hina's curves aesthetically, double risqué thigh-high slits on the front, and a maxi-length hem.

Hina Khan wins the fashion game again at Cannes Film Festival 2022. (Instagram)

The see-through mini slip Hina wore underneath the dress features embellishments on the hemline and the top enhancing the star's décolletage. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor glammed up her look by teaming it with minimal yet striking accessories. She opted for silver pointed pumps with killer high heels, diamond rings and matching earrings.

In the end, Hina completed the look by tying her tresses in a side-parted sleek low bun and choosing shimmery silver eye shadow, mascara-adorned eyelashes, glossy mauve lip shade, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Hina Khan stuns in a thigh-high slit gown at Cannes 2022. (Instagram)

After Hina dropped the photos on Instagram, her followers instantly started showering their love in the comments section. One user wrote, "Soo ravishing." Another commented, "Stunning." A few others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

What do you think of Hina's look?