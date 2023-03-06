Holi 2023: Easy skincare hacks for glowing Holi party look

Holi, the most colourful time of the year, is almost here, before stepping out, we must remember to be safe and take care of our skin. As joyful as the festival of Holi is, it brings about an onslaught of colours, long exposure to sun rays and harmful chemicals that have the potential to wreak havoc on your skin and hair. There are numerous colours available on the market, and we never know who uses the correct ones. While organic colours can be eco-friendly and safe for your skin, the chemicals used to make them can cause skin damage. So, if you want to look your best at the Holi party, you need to give your skin some extra love and care. Fortunately, there are many easy and effective skincare hacks that can help you get a glowing Holi party look. (Also read: Holi 2023: Pre and post-skincare hacks you need to follow for Rango wali Holi )

Dr. Geetika Mittal, Cosmetologist and MD, International Aesthetics, shared with HT Lifestyle, some easy tips for Holi party glow-up.

1. Moisturize: Moisturise your skin liberally before heading out for the Holi celebrations. You can do the same thing with coconut oil. Use a generous amount of oil to massage your arms, feet, neck, and hands. If you have oily skin, you can use a gentle moisturiser on your face. Don't forget to apply oil to difficult areas such as finger gaps and behind the ears. Apply Vaseline petroleum gel or lip balm to the lips.

2. Oil massage: A high-quality oil Champi is the best hair care tip you can use to protect your lustrous locks from the Holi aftermath. You can do the same thing with argan oil or coconut oil. This will ensure that the colours come out easily from your hair.

3. Hydra Facials and Profhilo: You can also get treatments like Hydra Facials and Profhilo to give your skin instant hydration. Profhilo creates a natural glow by enhancing your skin’s hydration for a long period of time. Treatment like Porfhilo is to be done at least a week prior if playing Holi.

4. Use toner: Begin toning your skin as soon as possible. Toner should be applied every morning after washing your face and before applying moisturiser. This will aid in pore reduction. After all, you don't want any potentially harmful colours to get into your skin.

5. Sunscreen: Before you begin your Holi activities, make sure you apply a good sunscreen. Not only will you be exposing your skin to the sun, but also to colours, and sunscreen can greatly aid in tanning. Use of sunblock to be emphasised pre and post-Holi celebrations.

Dr. Anand Toshniwal, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Aesthetic Aura Skin and Hair Clinic, Hyderabad, shared with HT Lifestyle, some important Holi skincare tips that you should keep in mind for healthy and glowy skin.

1. Always hydrate your skin

The chemicals used in Holi colours dehydrate the skin. The night before, apply a hydrating overnight sleeping mask or take Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or fruit juice to stay hydrated. This will keep your skin healthy and hydrated.

2. Avoid using harsh scrubs or exfoliants

For a few days after playing Holi, avoid using any harsh scrubs or exfoliants. Your skin requires time to heal and recover from the effects of the colours. Remember that prevention is always preferable to cure, so take precautions to keep your skin safe during Holi.

Surabhi Batra, VP, Business, Snapdeal, shared with HT lifestyle some essential pre-Holi skincare and hair care hacks so you can enjoy this festival to the fullest without any care.

1. Oil Massage for a protective barrier: Before Holi, it is important to apply a natural oil on your skin and hair like coconut or almond oil, or any other non-comedogenic oil of your choice. Massage the oil onto your skin, scalp and hair strands for a couple of minutes. This will prevent the colours from sticking to your skin and also provide nourishment to your skin and protection from the harsh colours and chemicals used during Holi.

2. Moisturizer for soft and supple skin: Moisturizing your skin is an essential pre-Holi skincare ritual to protect it from the dry weather and the after-effects of the colours. To further protect your skin, you should apply a moisturizer and hydration mask two days before Holi. This will help to prevent your skin from being damaged by harsh chemicals, dirt and pollution. Body lotions with natural ingredients such as coffee, Vitamin E and Tea tree from Aragma can provide deep nourishment and help to lock in moisture. This can help to keep your skin looking and feeling supple, smooth, and healthy.

3. Sunscreen for skin protection: Sunscreen is an essential part of pre-Holi skin care. Make sure to apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Reapply sunscreen every two to three hours, especially if you are exposed to the sun for a long time.

4. Nail Polish for nail protection: It can get quite difficult to remove the gulaal from the fingertips and nails and takes a really long time to completely wash off. Applying a coat of nail polish on your nails before playing Holi can help prevent colours from staining your nails. It makes a protective cover on your nails, preventing the colours from getting absorbed into the nail bed.

