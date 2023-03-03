Holi 2023: Hair care hacks for Holi celebrations

Holi 2023: The festival of colours is here. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country. People staying outside India also bask in festivities with colours, food and drinks. Bhaang and thandai are quintessential Holi-special drinks which are the main attractions of this festival. Holi is celebrated with people smearing colours and gulal on each other’s faces. Children also mix colours in water and play with each other. Holi is also the time of lip-smacking sweets which are prepared at home and relished with loved ones.

However, the colour used to play Holi can be very harmful for the skin and hair. Sometimes, people do not use organic colours, and instead end up using colours containing toxic chemicals to smear on each other’s faces. This can have harmful effects on hair, skin and eyes. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, here are a few hair care hacks to keep in mind for Holi celebrations:

Oiling: One of the oldest hair hacks, it is important to keep the hair thoroughly oiled and moisturised. Using coconut oil or argan oil helps in keeping the hair healthy.

Tie them up: While playing Holi, we must ensure to tie or wrap the hair to reduce the amount of hair exposed to the colours. This will keep the hair healthy and away from the harmful effects of the chemicals present in the colours.

Hydrate: The most harmful effects of colours on hair is that they suck up the moisture and leave the hair dry. In order to bring back moisture, it is important to hydrate the body, which will in turn hydrate skin and scalp.

Shampooing: We must avoid shampooing our hair one day before Holi. This will remove the moisture from the hair and make it prone to the harmful effects of the colours more.

Split ends: After playing Holi, we should ensure to cut off the split ends of the hair. This will ensure faster growth and better hair quality.