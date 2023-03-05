Holi 2023: Pre and post-skincare hacks you need to follow for Rango wali Holi

Holi 2023: With Holi just around the corner, it's time to get ready to celebrate the festival of colours! It's a time when people come together to play with colours, dance, and celebrate the arrival of spring. However, while the festival is full of fun and excitement, it can also take a toll on your skin. However, before you dive into the festivities, it's important to take care of your skin. The colours used during Holi can be harsh on your skin, leaving it dry, irritated, and even damaged. That's why we've put together some pre and post-skincare hacks that you need to follow for Rango wali Holi. With these simple tips, you can ensure that your skin stays healthy and glowing, even after a day of playing with colours. So, let's get started! (Also read: Holi 2023: Hair care hacks for Holi celebrations )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Jushya Sarin, M.B.B.S., M.D. and Co-Founder of Sarin Skin Solutions, shared with HT Lifestyle, some things you can do before and after the festival to safeguard your skin and hair from the colours.

Pre- Holi care:

1. Start preparing well in time. Holi is also the time of setting in of summer. This means easy dehydration of the body and the skin. Start consuming more water. Plus, hydrate your skin with light body lotions. This also creates a skin barrier that prevents the entrance of Holi colours into your skin during the festival

2. Stop exfoliants 1 week before playing with colours. Exfoliants strip away the top skin cells that may be important to protect you from an allergen, such as Holi colours, fragrances, and dyes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Apply your sunscreen. This prevents stubborn tanning to some extent. More so it prevents sunburn that would be quite traumatising to your skin cells. Use sunscreen with SPF 30-50 and PA +++ check for the “water-resistant” label on your product. These sunscreens could be water resistant for 40 min to 80 min so ensure that you reapply your sunscreen after this amount of time.

4. You can wear long-sleeved clothes to provide added physical sun protection

5. Avoid tight clothing or athleisure. These compact the skin colours on your skin and increase the chances of allergic or irritant reactions.

6. Slather coconut oil on your body skin and hair. This occludes the skin and hair surfaces that prevent deeper penetration of the hair colours. This is especially important for nail cuticles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. Use a light moisturiser for your face skin to avoid acne issues.

8. Moisturisers rich in colloidal oatmeal or ceramides are ideal.

Post-Holi care:

1. To remove colours you’ll need to wash your skin and hair multiple times. Use a syndet bar or body wash that is pH balanced. Regular soaps are too alkaline and may disrupt the skin acid mantle which is important for skin health.

2. Use cleansing balm or cotton dipped in oil to remove the colour from the folds in the skin and corners of the nose and mouth.

3. For the face use a gentle, non-foaming cleanser. The ones with acetyl or sterile alcohol will hydrate the skin while removing the colour

4. Opt for a sulphate-free shampopost-Holili for washing your hair, these are less drying

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. If the skin feels dry or irritated, avoid actives in skin care such as vitamin c or retinoids

6. You can use a moisturiser with cica extracts or allantoin that soothe the skin.

Rajat Tuli, Co-Founder, Ustraa, shared with HT Lifestyle, some skincare tips to keep stress at bay when celebrating Holi:

Pre-Holi care

Before going all out on Holi, prepare yourself by oiling your beard, face, and body thoroughly using a good amount of olive or coconut oil. It works as a shield and protects the skin from the chemicals the colours may have. Make sure it is done thoroughly and generously.

Don't forget that your skin also needs protection from the sun! It is therefore imperative that you apply good quality sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more before going out to play Holi. Your skin will be protected from harmful UV rays and sunburns will be prevented.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Post-Holi care

Immediately following the celebrations, rinse your hair and skin with cold water. You should avoid using hot water since it can open up your pores, making it difficult to remove the colours. In contrast, cold water prevents colours from penetrating the pores.

Ensure that you use a mild cleanser when washing your hair and skin to remove the colours. It is best to avoid harsh soaps and shampoos as they can strip your hair of its natural oils and cause it to become dry.

After washing off the colours, moisturize your skin with a good quality moisturiser. This will prevent dryness and restore moisture lost during the celebrations.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}