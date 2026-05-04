After years of battling rosacea and dermatitis, this woman set out to change what goes into makeup with her own brand

The concept of ‘clean beauty’ - chemical-free, vegan, not tested on pets' formulas, et al - has taken the global beauty industry by a storm. Among the many brands riding the bandwagon is House Of Makeup, born out of one woman's own struggle to find makeup that sits well on reactive skin.

Harlin Sachdeva speaks about her challenges, growth, and the rise of House Of Makeup(Instagram)

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Harlin Sachdeva dealt with rosacea, contact dermatitis, and recurring flare-ups for years herself. She recognised a glaring gap: while the Indian market offered a wide spectrum of makeup, very few products were truly designed for reactive, acne-prone skin. This is what led to the rise of her clean makeup brand, House Of Makeup, which aims to combine high-performance products with skin-first formulations that align with global safety benchmarks like the European Cosmetic Directive.

In an interview with HT Shop Now, Harlin Sachdeva opens up about redefining clean beauty, navigating challenges, and creating makeup that doesn’t just look good but feels right for the skin it’s made for.

Q: What inspired you to start House Of Makeup, and what gap did you see in the beauty market?Harlin Sachdeva: After over a decade of building products within brands like Sugar Cosmetics and Nykaa’s private label, a pattern became impossible to ignore: there were plenty of makeup options, but very few were designed for Indian skin concerns. Sensitive, acne-prone, reactive skin was still an afterthought. I’ve dealt with rosacea, contact dermatitis, and frequent flare-ups, so I know what harmful formulations could do to your skin. There was constant innovation in shades and finishes, but not enough in formulation.

House Of Makeup came from that gap, the need for products that are non-comedogenic, clean, high-performing, and genuinely safe for skin like ours. Every product is built to deliver on performance without compromising skin health.

Q: How do you define “clean beauty,” and how does your brand embody that philosophy?Harlin Sachdeva: For us, clean beauty isn’t a label, it’s a discipline. It begins at formulation and runs through every decision we make. We work closely with our labs to develop products that are both safe and effective, using non-comedogenic ingredients suited for sensitive skin. But more importantly, we benchmark ourselves against global standards, not internal definitions. The European Cosmetic Directive, for instance, bans over 1,300 potentially harmful ingredients, far more than most markets regulate. That’s the framework we align with, and we only work with partners who follow this Directive.

{{^usCountry}} So when we say “clean,” it’s not about marketing language, it’s about being precise, transparent, and uncompromising about what goes into every product. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So when we say “clean,” it’s not about marketing language, it’s about being precise, transparent, and uncompromising about what goes into every product. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Q: What makes your brand different from other indie beauty brands?Harlin Sachdeva: I have always believed that Indian consumers deserve the very best, not a diluted version of it. Too often, we see exceptional products created here but meant for global markets, while what stays back isn’t always held to the same standard. What we’re building is a bridge between global-quality formulations and products that are actually designed for Indian skin. Everything we create is made with sensitive, acne-prone, reactive skin in mind, across regions, because I am that consumer. There’s an obsessive focus on product, from research and third-party testing to ingredient selection. It’s not just about how makeup looks, it’s about how it behaves on your skin over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Q: What makes your brand different from other indie beauty brands?Harlin Sachdeva: I have always believed that Indian consumers deserve the very best, not a diluted version of it. Too often, we see exceptional products created here but meant for global markets, while what stays back isn’t always held to the same standard. What we’re building is a bridge between global-quality formulations and products that are actually designed for Indian skin. Everything we create is made with sensitive, acne-prone, reactive skin in mind, across regions, because I am that consumer. There’s an obsessive focus on product, from research and third-party testing to ingredient selection. It’s not just about how makeup looks, it’s about how it behaves on your skin over time. {{/usCountry}}

Q: What are some misconceptions people have about clean or vegan makeup?Harlin Sachdeva: One of the biggest misconceptions is that clean or vegan makeup doesn’t perform well, so you have to compromise. That might have been true at one point, but it doesn’t hold anymore. Formulation has evolved significantly, and today you can create products that are both high-performing and skin-friendly. At the same time, “clean” is often used very loosely. That’s where the confusion comes from.

Q: What current makeup trends are you loving right now?Harlin Sachdeva: I’m really enjoying the shift towards dewy, skin-first makeup. There’s a certain ease to it, skin that looks fresh, luminous, and like itself, just more refined. It’s less about covering everything up and more about enhancing what’s already there. The “no-makeup makeup” look has evolved beautifully; it’s thoughtful, well-balanced, and still very intentional. You’re seeing products that work with the skin rather than sit on top of it, which makes a big difference in how natural the final result feels.

What I love most is that it allows room for both; you can keep the base light and radiant, while still playing with colour, texture, or definition elsewhere. It feels modern, wearable, and much more in sync with how people want their makeup to look today.

Q: Are there any trends you think people should skip or rethink?Harlin Sachdeva: Not really. Makeup should feel personal. What works for one person won’t work for another, and that’s the beauty of it. I think the idea of “following trends” too closely can sometimes take away from that. It’s far more interesting when people find what works for them and build their own way of using makeup.

Q: How has social media changed the way beauty brands connect with consumers?Harlin Sachdeva: It has completely changed the equation. Beauty is no longer one-way communication; it’s a conversation. Consumers today are far more informed. They ask questions, they understand ingredients, and they expect transparency. That has pushed brands to be more accountable, which is a good thing. It’s also brought brands and consumers much closer. People want to understand not just the product, but the intent behind it. And that creates an opportunity to build real trust, but only if you’re honest about what you’re doing. Creators play an important role here as well. The ones we work with don’t just promote, they validate, question, and sometimes even challenge. That ultimately helps consumers make better decisions.

Q: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced as a founder in the beauty industry?Harlin Sachdeva: Building any brand comes with its own set of challenges, and for us, one of the toughest phases was during COVID. Manufacturing came to a standstill, cash flows were tight, and at one point, we didn’t even have the capital to produce fresh stock. For nearly a year, we had very little to sell. It was an incredibly difficult phase, both emotionally and operationally.

But it also built resilience. At a critical moment, we found an investor who believed in what we were building and backed us when it mattered most. That gave us the ability to rebuild, rethink, and move forward with clarity. Today, the focus is on growing the brand with that same intent, building products that people can trust consistently.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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