How to care for your pets in the summers

The summer heat can be particularly harsh around this time and drinking a lot of water, staying indoors and wearing sunscreen are a few things we can do to protect ourselves. But it’s equally important to not forget our furry friends during these months.

With rising temperatures, it is crucial that your pets have a cool space in the house, where they can retire during the day. Having the air conditioner on for certain breeds of dogs helps them feel more comfortable as well.

Ensure your pets have a cool space they can retire to during the days in the summer.

While the adage ‘you can take the horse to the pond, but you can’t make it drink’ applies to all animals, it’s important for your pets to stay hydrated. The best way to prevent dehydration is to make sure that they have a diet that consists of fresh foods and have access to sufficient fluids. Avoid giving them cold drinks or ice creams, as they can be harmful. If you want to treat them, either make or buy special treats that are pet-safe.

While there are sunscreens made specifically for pets, several factors need to be kept in mind, especially the ingredients used in them. Certain compounds that are common in human sunscreen lotions are extremely toxic for our fur babies. It is best to consult your veterinarian for your pets’ summer care.

Tips to care for pets

1. Their diets should include greens and fresh vegetables.

2. Make sure they get the physical activity they need by taking them on walks or letting them play in the early hours of the morning or late in the evening.

3. Walking on hot roads can be injurious for dogs and cats’ paw pads. So, it is important to keep checking them regularly.

4. While getting your pets’ fur trimmed, hair removal close to the skin can make them susceptible to sunburns.

5. Avoid an excessively protein-rich diet, as it can put a lot of strain on the digestive system, which is already affected by higher temperatures.

6. Special attention should be paid to puppies, kittens and other young animals, as they are vulnerable at this age because their bodies haven’t had a chance to build up strength, immunity or resilience.

7. If you are travelling by car with your pets, make sure you have the air-conditioner on before they get in.

Inputs by Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary services, DCC Animal Hospital, Gurgaon