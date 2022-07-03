How to deal with hormonal acnes: Experts share tips

Hormonal acnes are breakouts that happen due to hormonal fluctuations. Usually, it is rampant in adulthood. Hormonal fluctuations are responsible for affecting the skin adversely - overproduction or under production of hormones lead to such changes. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mikki, Dermatologist, Bodycraft Skin clinic listed out the causes of hormonal acnes:

Hormonal secretion: Starting at around puberty sebaceous glands begin working overtime. These glands are affected by testosterone and during puberty, there is an increase in its production causing oiler skin, excess sebum production and clogged pores resulting in acne. Often times this effect can spill into adulthood.

Menstrual cycle: Due to an imbalance in the ratios of progesterone and estrogen levels, hormonal acnes can break out at these times as well.

PCOS: It is also another reason for skin breakouts.

Menopause: Estrogen is associated with skin hydration, elasticity, and thickness. During menopause, estrogen levels decrease and skin dryness, decreased collagen synthesis and thinner skin are reported.

Thyroid hormones: Too much of this hormone in the endocrine system can cause the skin to appear flushed, sweaty and warm, Too little of this can cause a decrease in hydration levels due to a disrupted lipid barrier.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Swati Mutha, Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatologist, I am Love further listed out ways to deal with hormonal acne and breakouts:

Sleep: The dermat suggested that a proper routine of sleeping from 11 pm to 8am should be incorporated.

Lifestyle changes: Smoking and drinking should be reduced or stopped.

Dietary changes: A healthy diet and limiting the intake of sugar can help in dealing with hormonal acnes.

Exercise: A regular exercise routine is recommended.

Stress: “Acne is greatly influenced by stress, especially in urban areas where people are always rushing and neglecting their health. Stress can be managed by eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, exercising, and relaxing,” said Dr Swati Mutha.

Skin treatments: There are numerous skin-healing lotions and gels that contain retinol, clindamycin, and other ingredients that can be applied. There are also many treatments available for adults, such as oral medication, skin needling, lasers, and PRP.