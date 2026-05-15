Huma Qureshi’s first Cannes 2026 appearance swaps dramatic gowns for a sophisticated black power suit and luxe diamonds

Huma Qureshi made her first appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, and instead of opting for heavily embellished gowns or dramatic couture, the actor embraced the power of sharp tailoring. For the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala dinner on May 14, Huma stunned in a sleek black blazer-and-pants ensemble paired with dazzling statement jewels.

Huma Qureshi redefines Cannes fashion with elegant black power suit.(Instagram)

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As we wait for more looks from her Cannes fashion diary, let’s decode this powerful appearance and take some style notes. (Also read: Tara Sutaria’s Cannes 2026 fashion diary gets dreamier with ivory Vivienne Westwood gown and Indian emerald jewellery )

Decoding Huma Qureshi's first Cannes 2026 appearance

Huma chose a sophisticated all-black power suit for her Cannes appearance, redefining red-carpet glamour with sharp tailoring and understated elegance. The outfit featured a structured double-breasted blazer with strong shoulders, sleek lapels, and a deep plunging neckline that added a bold yet refined touch. Cinched perfectly at the waist, the blazer created a flattering silhouette while maintaining a clean, polished aesthetic.

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{{^usCountry}} She paired it with matching wide-legged tailored trousers that elongated the frame and added sophistication to the monochrome look. Instead of relying on heavy embellishments, the ensemble stood out for its minimalism, making it a refreshing departure from traditional Cannes couture moments. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She paired it with matching wide-legged tailored trousers that elongated the frame and added sophistication to the monochrome look. Instead of relying on heavy embellishments, the ensemble stood out for its minimalism, making it a refreshing departure from traditional Cannes couture moments. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

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Keeping the styling minimal, Huma accessorised the look with dazzling diamond jewellery, including a delicate necklace, matching earrings, and statement rings that added just the right amount of sparkle against the dark outfit. She completed the ensemble with a structured black mini handbag that perfectly complemented the sleek aesthetic.

Her beauty look stayed soft and elegant with glowing skin, subtle eye makeup, rosy nude lips, and side-parted voluminous waves that added a touch of glamour. With this appearance, Huma delivered a refreshing take on Cannes fashion, proving that sharp tailoring and quiet luxury can make just as strong a statement as dramatic gowns.

About Huma’s Cannes journey

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Huma Qureshi first became associated with the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 when Gangs of Wasseypur premiered at the festival’s Directors’ Fortnight section. She later made red-carpet appearances at Cannes in 2018 and 2019, earning attention for her bold and experimental fashion choices, from dramatic gowns to statement saris. Now, in 2026, Huma has returned to the French Riviera once again, continuing her evolving Cannes fashion journey with a sharp power-dressing moment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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