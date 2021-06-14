Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Huma Qureshi in 4k all-black crop blazer and faux leather mini skirt is magic

Huma Qureshi casts a spell in a chic all-black attire that she donned for Maharani promotions. The actor chose a black crop blazer and faux leather mini skirt.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Huma Qureshi in all-black crop blazer and faux leather mini skirt is magic(Instagram/@iamhumaq)

When it comes to black hues in fashion, one can rarely go wrong with it. Black is the colour of elegant and bold vibes, and no one knows this quite like Huma Qureshi. The actor, who is currently busy promoting her latest release Maharani, took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in all-black attire. She wore the ensemble for a promotional event of her new series.

Huma posted pictures from an elegant shoot on the photo-sharing app. In the images, she wore an all-black crop blazer and skirt set. Huma’s jacket combined modern tailoring with the sexy silhouette of corsets, and we love it. It had a shawl collar, padded shoulders, and a boned corset with a cropped hemline. She folded the long sleeves of the top to add a more casual vibe to her structured look.

She teamed the cropped blazer with a black leather mini skirt. The A-line skirt featured an asymmetrical hemline with an overlapping detail. Wearing the upcycled faux leather skirt, Huma became an advocate for the sustainable trend.

The Army of the Dead actor glammed up her chic attire with minimal yet statement-making accessories. She wore star-shaped gold earrings and a gold ring with the outfit.

Huma completed the look with gold embellished pumps. Her black and white nail art added an eccentric charm to the whole attire.

She tied her locks in a sleek ponytail with a few strands of her hair falling from her face and sculpting it perfectly. Glowing skin, well-defined eyebrows, pink-brown hued lip shade, subtle brown smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks and highlighted face rounded off the make-up.

Coming back to the outfit, the all-black attire is from the shelves of Lea Clothing Co. If you want to add the ensemble to your wardrobe, we have some news. The Eve black tailored blazer top is worth 2,790 and the Demi black faux leather skirt is priced at 2,190. The set is worth 4,980.

The Eve black tailored blazer top. (leaclothingco.com)
The Demi black faux leather skirt. (leaclothingco.com)

What do you think about Huma’s style?

