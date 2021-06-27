Huma Qureshi in halter-neck monokini and trench coat mixes summer and fall vibes

Huma Qureshi is giving us major inspiration to glam up our wardrobes with trendy swimwear in new pictures. The actor took to Instagram recently to share her look from the photoshoot. It is a combination of bold and beautiful with a little mix of chic elements. The actor, known for her experimental sartorial choices, nailed the glamorous look that gave us impeccable styling tips.

Huma shared several pictures of herself dressed in an olive-green swimsuit and left everyone speechless. The gorgeous photos showed the diva mixing summer and fall vibes in a bodycon monokini. She wore a halter neck bikini that had a plunging neckline extend up to the waist. The backless swimsuit had a bodycon waistband that accentuated Huma’s curves.

The actor wore the fiery ensemble with a tan colour trench coat, which she simply draped on her shoulders. The calf-length overcoat featured button-up details, double pockets, notch lapel collar and belted cuffs. The double-breasted jacket added a lot of character to the look.

Huma chose her ensemble to be the highlight and wore minimal jewels with it. She accessorised her olive-green monokini with a dainty gold necklace that carried a pretty charm with a matching ring.

The Maharani actor left her tresses open in a messy side-swept hairdo styled in layered waves. She chose subtle yet standout make-up with her attire. Shimmery smoky eye shadow, metallic brown lip shade, dewy skin, well-defined eyebrows, highlighted face, sleek eyeliner, loads of mascara on the lashes and a hint of blush on the cheeks completed the glam.

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi will be next seen in Bell Bottom. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. The actor was most recently seen in Maharani, an Indian web series directed by Karan Sharma and Zack Snyder’s thriller movie, Army of the Dead.

