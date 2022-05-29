Huma Qureshi in thigh-high slit dress strikes a sultry pose in a garden for new pic, Farah Khan says 'Kyaaa baat'

Summers are all about embracing colourful patterns and breezy silhouettes. Maxi dresses fit this description perfectly and can be a gorgeous addition to your wardrobe. From casually lounging in your backyard to visiting friends on a brunch date or enjoying a minimal dinner with your beau, maxi dresses are a great pick for any occasion. And no one understands it quite like Huma Qureshi. The star recently chilled in her garden while doing a photoshoot and posted the picture on social media. She wore a thigh-high slit maxi dress for the click and garnered several praises from her followers, including Farah Khan Kunder, Patralekhaa, and Anshula Kapoor.

On May 28, Huma dropped a picture of herself from a recent photoshoot and captioned it, "[butterfly emoji] (Metamorphosis)." The 35-year-old star slipped into a printed maxi dress for the photo and looked breathtaking as always. The look spelt simple elegance and summer glamour. And you should definitely take notes. Scroll ahead to check out Huma's post. (Also Read: Huma Qureshi is the retro queen we need in fringe mini dress and bold make-up: Check out pics)

The photo shows a barefoot Huma sitting in a garden with a pretty backdrop and subtly smiling for the camera. Coming to the design details, Huma's breezy chiffon dress features abstract patterns done all over in multiple colours like red, white, black, blue, orange, yellow and green shades. It also has a plunging V neckline, billowy long sleeves with folded cuffs, a thigh-high slit on the side, and an ankle-length hem.

Huma glammed up the maxi-length ensemble with minimal accessories and makeup. She opted for several statement gold rings, patterned dainty gold earrings, glossy nude lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek brows. In the end, Huma chose side-parted open tresses styled in tousled waves to complete the hairdo.

After Huma posted the picture on her Instagram page, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Farah Khan wrote, "Kyaaa baat." Patralekhaa commented, "Aagggg [fire emoticons]." And Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Uffff." Many netizens also dropped fire emojis to compliment the star.

