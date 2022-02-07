Huma Qureshi is the retro queen we need in fringe mini dress and bold make-up: Check out pics

Actor Huma Qureshi's Instagram timeline has lately become a treat for all fashion enthusiasts. The star recently started promoting her upcoming web series Mithya and has been sharing back-to-back photos on the photo and video sharing app. Her latest Instagram stories feature the star dressed in a pristine white Bennu Sehgall dress, bringing back the vintage fringe look with a modern twist and proving that she is the retro queen we need.

The official page of clothing label Bennu Sehgall shared several pictures of Huma dressed in a retro-chic custom-made ensemble on their Instagram stories. They even posted a video of the star and captioned it, "Gorgeous Huma Qureshi perfectly radiates old school glam in our custom made dress." Scroll through to see the dreamy look in detail.

Huma Qureshi in a Bennu Sehgall dress. (Instagram/@bennusehgallofficial)

Huma wore a beige coloured mini dress that carried a golden sheen. It came adorned with white fringe details placed in layers all over the ensemble and exaggerated sleeves decorated with OTT feather embellishments.

The dress features OTT fringe and feather embellishments. (Instagram/@bennusehgallofficial)

Additionally, the plunging V neckline with a sheer panel, figure-hugging silhouette, and the mini hem length of the ensemble added the sultry quotient to Huma's retro look. The actor accessorised her OOTD (outfit of the day) with dangling diamond earrings, statement diamond rings, and silver peep-toe sandals.

Huma elevates her look by opting for bold glam picks(Instagram/@bennusehgallofficial)

In the end, Huma elevated her look for the photoshoot by opting for bold glam picks. She went with a glossy red lip shade, shimmery gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-clad eyes, heavy mascara on the lashes, dewy make-up, sharp contouring, and a hint of blush on the cheeks. A sleek high ponytail rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Mithya will premiere on Zee5 on February 11. Huma also has Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha, a Netflix film Monica, O My Darling and Valimai in the pipeline.

