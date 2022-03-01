Huma Qureshi is a 'lioness rising' to rule in animal print figure-hugging dress for Valimai promotions: All pics

Actor Huma Qureshi is currently busy promoting her film Valimai starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, and Huma is leaving no stone unturned to match up to its hype with her bold and chic ensembles. The star's latest promotional outfit is a testament to this fact, as she embodied a fierce lioness with her look.

On Tuesday, Huma shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot, revealing what she wore for promoting Valimai. The actor captioned the post, "Lioness Rising #Valimai #promotions #growl #tuesday." Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai styled the star for the event, and her dress is from designer Siddartha Tytler's label.

Huma's promotional look features a black and white dress in a midi length. It made a case for monochrome fashion, and that too while experimenting with animal prints. The full-sleeved ensemble comes with a turtle neckline, black sequins embroidered in animal print on a white fabric, ankle-rise hem, and a body-hugging silhouette accentuating the star's hourglass frame.

Huma incorporated boss babe vibes with this unique look, which she styled with bold make-up and minimal accessories, including black strappy heels. The actor ditched wearing jewels with the ensemble, keeping in mind the heavy embellishments.

Huma Qureshi in an animal print dress.

In the end, she rounded off the glam picks with open tresses, animal print-inspired nail paint, glossy pink lip shade, bold winged eyeliner, dewy base make-up, subtle eye shadow, sharp contouring, and blushed cheeks.

Huma Qureshi has been sharing several pictures featuring her promotional looks for Valimai. From funky athleisure to chic power suits, the actor wore it all. See some of our recent favourite looks of the star.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi's film, Valimai, was released in theatres on February 24. It is an action thriller, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

