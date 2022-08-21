Huma Qureshi is the fashion icon we need in sheer bralette and mini blazer dress for new pics: Check it out here

A blazer dress is a sartorial piece that has earned much appreciation from your favourite Bollywood divas over the years. While playing with powersuits has been in-trend in the fashion scene, nothing makes quite an impression like the blazer dress. There have been many iterations of it in the past and a recent one has captured the heart of netizens. We are talking about actor Huma Qureshi's latest photoshoot in a mini black blazer teamed with a sheer-panelled bralette.

On Sunday, actor Huma Qureshi took to Instagram to post pictures of herself dressed in a black mini blazer dress. The star embraced a clean and simple yet sultry and fierce look for the photoshoot. "When you decide to keep it simple #black #blazer #clean #simple," Huma captioned her post. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi styled Huma's mini-length ensemble that will easily help you switch from work to a night-out look. So, don't forget to take styling tips from the star. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Huma Qureshi is a 'lioness rising' to rule in animal print figure-hugging dress)

Huma struck glamorous poses for the camera dressed in her black blazer mini dress. It comes with quarter-length sleeves, shawl lapel collars, a plunging neckline adorned with multiple tassel embellishments, padded shoulders, front button closures, a fitted silhouette accentuating her curves, and a mini hem length.

Huma teamed the blazer dress with a bralette featuring sheer panels and a sweetheart neckline.

In the end, Huma chose minimal glam and accessories to round it all off. She opted for gold hoop earrings, mesh stocking heels, and statement rings in the jewellery department. And for the glam, she went with a sleek hairdo, well-defined brows, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, and sharp contouring.

After Huma dropped the pictures, they garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One user wrote, "Hawt [heart emoji]." Another commented, "Gorgeous and stylish." A few others dropped fire and heart emoticons to praise the star.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi will be seen next in the upcoming political drama series Maharani season 2. She also has Double XL alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Tarla - a biopic on the life of famous chef Tarla Dalal, and Pooja Meri Jaan alongside Mrunal Thakur in the pipeline.