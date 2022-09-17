Huma Qureshi makes London drool, says, ‘neon is the new black’

Huma Qureshi is currently basking in the success of her recently-released season of the web-series Maharani. The actor played the character of Rani Bharti in the film – wife of Bihar’s Chief Minister Bheema Bharti. Huma has been garnering praises for her performance from audience and critics alike. The actor is celebrating the success of Maharani in a different way – she chose to take off for a vacation in London. The actor recently flew to London and since then her Instagram profile has been replete with pictures of her ventures in the city. Huma chose to start the day right in the London style with her black coffee in hand and soaking in the morning sun.

Huma shared a slew of picture of her herself walking around in the streets of London in style. A day back, Huma made our day turn brighter with the pictures decked up in tones of neon. Huma made her Instagram fans drool like anything with the snippets from the London vacation. In the pictures. Huma can be seen decked up in shades of neon as she chose to explore London with her black coffee in hand. Huma decked up in a pastel green playsuit for the day out in the sun. In the pictures, Huma can be seen posing in the playsuit that featured fluffy quarter sleeves and collars. Huma added more vibrant vibes to her look with bright neon green sneakers as she posed for the pictures. “Soaking the London Sun. Neon is the new black like my coffee.” Take a look at her pictures here:

In tinted shades and a grey sling bag, Huma further accessorised her look for the day. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun and decked up in minimal makeup – contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, as she slayed fashion goals in London like a pro.

