Huma Qureshi, for Maharani Promotions, slays a summer dress in style

Huma Qureshi is currently awaiting the release of the second season of Maharani – a political web series. Huma Qureshi, who plays the protagonist in the film, has started the promotions before the release of the second season in full swing. Maharani traces the life of Rani Bharti – played by Huma – the wife of Bheema Bharti, the Chief Minister of Bihar. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the web series received mixed reviews after the release of the first season on the OTT platform SonyLIV on May 28, 2021. However, Huma is gearing up for the second season in style. The actor may be dead tired after a day of promotions, but nothing that a summer dress cannot fix.

Huma shared a slew of pictures from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile a day back where she can be seen slaying the summer look in style. Huma dropped major cues of casual fashion for her fans to follow as she decked up in a green and white long dress form the shelves of the fashion designer house Zara. Huma's summer dress featured an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline and corset details. The dramatic sleeves featured quarter sleeves. The ankle-length dress cascaded to a flowy skirt below the waist. Huma decked up in the dress and posed for the cameras in style. "Day 2 comes to an end ... Maharani promotions... dead tired but feeling pretty in a summer dress," Huma captioned her pictures.

Huma matched her summer dress in a pair of green shows with box heels from the shelves of Cai. In statement golden hoop earrings from Misho Designs, Huma minimally accessorised her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Huma wore her tresses open in a back-brushed look with straight locks and a side part. Huma opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her casual attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Huma looked ravishing as ever.