Huma Qureshi's athleisure, when she is 'at leisure’, is a fashion statement

Huma Qureshi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps dropping snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis with glimpses from her fashion photoshoots. Needless to say, the pictures end up making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Huma's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to stand out in the pictures that she shares. From ethnic ensembles to casual attires to pictures of herself decked up in the six yards of grace, Huma knows how to wear an outfit and make it look better. Huma, when not working, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Glimpses of the same often make their way on her Instagram profile, which is a plethora of fashion statements and attires worn by the actor.

A day back, Huma shared yet another slew of pictures of herself looking ravishing in an athleisure. The actor sported a black athleisure as she looked stunning as ever. Huma played muse to fashion designer houses Gucci and Silvertraq and picked the black attire from the shelves of the designer houses. Huma decked up in a black sleeveless cropped top with a plunging neckline and teamed it with a pair of black gym trousers. Huma further layered her look for the day in a black jacket from Gucci that came with a multicoloured detailing at the sleeves. Huma played around with the word athleisure and accompanied her pictures with these words - "At leisure but make it," and added a fire emoticon.

Huma further accessorised her look for the day in silver neck chains and multiple silver rings from the shelves of Zillionaire. For nails, Huma opted for golden nails from Soezi. Sonakshi Sinha, who owns the press on nails brand, dropped by to comment on Huma's pictures with these words - "Ufffff! Nails lookin bommmmbbbbb. Tu bhi theek thaak lag rahi hai (You are also looking fine)."

Huma, styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, wore her tresses into a clean ponytail and opted for a bright makeup look to complement her attire. In pastel pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick, Huma looked just too amazing.